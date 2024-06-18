‘Who’s more useless - Rahul or Priyanka': BJP attacks Gandhis over Rae Bareli-Wayanad call

After Congress MP Rahul Gandhi announced that he will relinquish the Wayanad seat and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest from the constituency, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the family for indulging in dynasty politics. BJP leader Ajay Alok took a jibe at the Gandhi family over Priyanka's decision to contest from Kerala's Wayanad. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (ANI)(ANI)

Ajay Alok said it will be good to see who among Rahul and Priyanka is more "useless" in the Parliament.

The BJP leader said, “If Priyanka is going to contest from Wayanad it's good enough, people of Wayanad will decide whether they want someone from the feeling family all the time. It will be good to watch a competition between Rahul and Priyanka in parliament, that who is more useless.”

BJP's attacks against the Gandhi family come after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced Priyanka Gandhi's candidature from Wayanad on Monday. The by-election in the Wayanad seat was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi decided to retain Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli seat, the other seat he won in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam said that Priyanka Gandhi is the “most popular” face in the INC, and recommended her name for the post of Congress president. The post is currently held by Mallikarjun Kharge.

Communist Party of India leader, Annie Raja who had contested against Rahul Gandhi also slammed Rahul Gandhi over "political morality" and said he didn't inform voters of Wayanad that he would contest from the Raebareli seat.

"That is their party's decision and it's their prerogative. I had said this that time (during elections) also that to keep political morality, Rahul Gandhi should've informed the voters because they had given him a huge majority and victory. Voters should have been informed that he was planning to contest from another constituency. He didn't inform this, that is an injustice to the voters of Wayanad," Annie Raja told ANI.

If Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wins the polls from the Wayanad LS seat, then three members of the Nehru-Gandhi family will hold the MP post in Parliament, including Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha and Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.

