‘Why are we being punished?’: Pakistani nationals' desperate plea to Indian govt as medical visa deadline ends

Several Pakistani nationals returning to their country have urged the Indian government to reconsider its decision to revoke all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens in the wake of a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people, most tourists, were killed. Asma, a Pakistani national married in India and who was on a visit to her home country, speaks to the media upon returning to India, after NORI (No Obligation to Return to India) visas were issued to 70 Pakistani citizens to cross over to India, at the Attari-Wagah Integrated Check-Post near Amritsar, on April 28, 2025. (PTI)

The departure of Pakistani nationals from India through the Attari Border saw a significant rise on Tuesday, coinciding with the last day of validity for medical visas issued to them as per the Union government's decision.

The validity of short-term visas for Pakistani nationals had already expired on Sunday, the ministry of external affairs said.

Samreen, a Pakistani national at the Attari Border, told news agency ANI that she got married in India after coming here in September with a 45-day visa, but now she has to leave the country as she hasn't been issued her long-term visa.

"I came here in September with a 45-day visa. After that, I got married here. I have not got my long-term visa yet, and now suddenly I have been asked to leave the country. The terrorists should be questioned. What is our fault? Why are we being punished? The people who have relatives in the country should be allowed to stay," Samreen said.

Ira, another Pakistani national, said, "I married 10 years ago in Delhi. My visa expired during Covid-19. I am a NORI (No Obligation to Return to India) visa holder, but I have been asked to leave the country because of the attack in Pahalgam. Whatever happened there is absolutely wrong, but we should not be punished for this."

Krishan Kumar, who also returned to Pakistan, told ANI, “I came to India on a tourist visa for 45 days, and now we are going back. The government should take action on the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Both countries should stay together since half of the families are there and half are here. What happened in Pahalgam is not right.”

India revokes visas

Last week, the Indian government revoked all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except long-term, diplomatic, and official visas, with immediate effect from April 27, with medical visas valid till April 29.

“All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from 27 April 2025. Medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till 29 April 2025,” The ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

UP first state to send back all Pakistani nationals

Uttar Pradesh has become the first state where 100 per cent of Pakistani citizens have been sent back, with chief minister Yogi Adityanath himself monitoring the return of Pakistani citizens to their country.

Currently, a Pakistani citizen is living in the state will be sent to his country on Wednesday, ANI reported. The police departments and intelligence agencies are keeping a constant watch on the Pakistani citizen.

(With inputs from ANI)