‘Why are you so perturbed’: Punjab deputy CM now directly attacks Captain over Aroosa Alam

The heated exchange between Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh continued on Friday with Sukhjinder Singh posting a series of tweets replying to Amarinder Singh's attack over the Punjab government's decision to investigate into Aroosa Alam's ISI links. Aroosa Alam is a Pakistani journalist, a friend of Captain Amarinder Singh. On Friday, the deputy chief minister who also is the home minister of the Union territory said the government will look into the ISI links of Captain's friend Aroosa Alam. Captain raised the issue of drones coming from Pakistan, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The war of words on Friday touched a new low following Captain's resignation from the post of Punjab chief minister. Amarinder Singh has not yet resigned from the party but has announced that he will form a new outfit which will be open to ally with the BJP if the farmers' issue is addressed. Time and again, Captain mentioned that Sidhu is a threat to national security because of his closeness with Pakistan and Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is in the same thread of security that Punjab deputy chief minister referred to Aroosa Alam.

Amarinder Singh slammed the personal attack and said the government is deploying its resources in a baseless investigation instead of focusing on maintaining law and order. Amarinder Singh also said that Aroosa Aam had been coming to India for 16 years with due clearance from the government of India. "You were a minister in my cabinbet. Never heard you complain about Aroosa Alam," Captain tweeted through his media advisor tagging Sukhjinder Singh Randhwa. He also asked the deputy CM whether he hinted that all the governments at the Centre in the last 16 years, including the UPA, connived with Pakistan ISI.

What Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I am a true nationalist and you better know @capt_amarinder from which point our differences had erupted. Whereas, you don’t worry about law and order situation as we have not outsourced the Punjab govt to 'anyone'. Now, police is protecting people, not cheekus and seetafal. Regarding poll promises, let me remind your sir that it was you who failed to take the probe in Maur blast, Bargari sacrilege and drugs cases to logical conclusions Rest assured, all these cases will be taken to logical conclusion in coming days. Almighty is always great as you have suffered because you failed to fulfil the commitment towards Guru Sahib even after taking oath of holy ‘Gutka Sahib’. Punjab is and will remain in safe hands under the Congress government. By the way, sir, why are you so perturbed over probe on Aroosa and ISI links? Who sponsored her visa and everything concerning her will be thoroughly probed. I do hope eveyone concerned will co-operate with police in probe,” the minister wrote on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON