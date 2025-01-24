‘Why Atishi missing from your posters?' Anurag Thakur slams Kejriwal, AAP

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Anurag Thakur on Friday slammed Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party for not featuring chief minister and party leader Atishi on its election posters in Delhi. New Delhi: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi Chief Minister and party leader Atishi leaves from the Election Commission office, in New Delhi, (PTI)

“Why is CM Atishi's face not there on AAP's advertising hoardings in Delhi?” Anurag Thakur asked while campaigning in Delhi, where the BJP is the main challenger to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Further, the former Union minister called AAP ‘aapda’ (disaster), a term coined by prime minister Narendra Modi, and accused it of being anti-women, referencing the assault case of AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal. Her alleged attacker is Bibhav Kumar, a close aide of Arvind Kejriwal.

'Atishi a temporary CM': AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party, including Arvind Kejriwal himself, has repeatedly asserted that Atishi, who succeeded Kejriwal as chief minister after his shock resignation in September last year, is only a ‘temporary’ CM.

After getting bail from the Supreme Court in the Delhi excise policy case, for which he was arrested in March 2024, Arvind Kejriwal declared he will accept a post only after getting a ‘certificate of honesty' from the people. The AAP convenor subsequently resigned, paving the way for his ministerial colleague Atishi to become CM.

However, critics pointed that the Supreme Court's bail conditions effectively mean that Kejriwal cannot function as chief minister, leaving him with no choice except to step aside.

The polling for the Delhi assembly election will be held on February 5, followed by results on February 8. The city, which is also a Union territory, has been governed by the AAP since December 2013, when it ousted the Congress.