Why did Instagram send password reset email to users? Platform clarifies amid data breach claims

Instagram has clarified that recent password reset emails received by users were the result of a technical issue and not a data breach, after the messages triggered widespread concern online. Instagram denies data breach after users receive password reset emails (Representative/AFP)

In a statement posted on X, the Meta-owned platform said, "We fixed an issue that let an external party request password reset emails for some people. There was no breach of our systems and your Instagram accounts are secure. You can ignore those emails — sorry for any confusion."

The clarification came after users across several countries reported receiving unexpected emails asking them to reset their Instagram passwords, prompting fears that account data may have been compromised.

Cybersecurity firm flags 'data exposure' The concerns intensified on Friday when cybersecurity firm Malwarebytes linked the password reset activity to an alleged data breach involving millions of Instagram users.

Also Read | Did an Instagram data breach expose 17 million accounts worldwide? Meta says 'accounts remain secure'

According to Malwarebytes, data connected to 17.5 million Instagram accounts worldwide was exposed. The firm claimed the leaked information included usernames, physical addresses, phone numbers and email addresses.

“Cybercriminals stole the sensitive information of 17.5 million Instagram accounts, including usernames, physical addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and more,” Malwarebytes said.

“This data is available for sale on the dark web and can be abused by cybercriminals.”

Instagram, however, has denied any breach of its systems and maintained that user accounts remain secure.

Users share experiences Amid the competing claims, several Instagram users took to social media platforms to describe their experiences with the password reset emails.

One user wrote on X, “I’ve been getting meta emails about changing my password the last like 2 weeks.”

Another said, “I got the email that mine was accessed last night. Immediate changed my password.”

A third user posted, “Can confirm, got 2 password resets and checked to see my stuff on the data breach, change your passwords.”