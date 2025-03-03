Why did Supreme Court criticise Samay Raina during Ranveer Allahbadia hearing?

During the Supreme Court's hearing on YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia’s ‘India's Got Latent’ controversy on Monday, the bench also took issue with comedian Samay Raina’s remarks during his Canada show last month. Without naming Raina, the court said that “youngsters are being over smart and they do not understand the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction and its authority. Samay Raina was performing in Canada recently.

Justice Kant expressed disapproval of one of the accused commenting on the case while abroad. "These youngsters are being overly smart. They think we are probably an outdated generation. One of them has gone to Canada and spoken there. They don't know the jurisdiction which this Court enjoys and what probably can be done. We don't want to because they are young; we understand," Kant said, according to Live Law.

Allahbadia's counsel clarified that his client had no connection with the person who made those remarks.

During his Edmonton show in Canada, Raina addressed the controversy with humour, joking that ticket sales were helping fund his legal expenses.

A viral Facebook post from an attendee noted that despite appearing visibly stressed, Raina managed to keep the audience entertained. He quipped, “At moments where I could say something really funny, just remember BeerBiceps, brother.” Wrapping up his set, he played on his name, stating, “Maybe my time is bad, but remember—I am the time (Samay in Hindi).”

SC permits to resume 'The Ranveer Show'

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Ranveer Allahbadia to resume his podcast, ‘The Ranveer Show’, provided he adheres to standards of decency and morality.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh lifted the previous restriction after noting that around 280 employees rely on the show's telecast for their livelihood.

“As of now, the petitioner was restrained from airing any shows. Subject to the petitioner furnishing an undertaking that his podcast shows will maintain the desired standards of morality and decency so that viewers of any age group can watch, the petitioner is permitted to resume The Ranveer Show,” the court said in its order.

During the hearing, Allahabadia's counsel, Abhinav Chandrachud, requested a modification of the interim order barring him from airing any content. He assured the court that Allahabadia would refrain from using profanity and sought permission to host spiritual leaders and professionals, according to Live Law.

Previously, the court had directed Allahabadia and his associates to step away from “show business for some time”.

Additionally, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to propose regulations for content on YouTube and social media platforms.