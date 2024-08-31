Why Election Commission postponed voting, results for Haryana Assembly polls

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the rescheduling of the Haryana Assembly elections. The poll body said the voting will be held in the state on October 5 instead of October 1 and the votes will be counted on October 8. New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu during a press conference to announce the schedule for Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024.(PTI)

Why Haryana Assembly elections postponed

The Election Commission cited representations from national and state political parties, as well as the All India Bishnoi Mahasabha, saying a large number of people from the Bishnoi community in Haryana will be in Rajasthan to participate in the centuries-old Asoj Amavasya festival celebration.

“It may deny voting rights to large number of people and may lead to reduce voters’ participation in general election to legislative assembly of Haryana,” the release noted.

The Haryana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had earlier written to the Election Commission requesting to postpone the polling for assembly elections.

In a letter dated August 22, BJP Haryana chief Mohanlal Badoli outlined concerns that the polling date would coincide with an extended holiday period, including the weekend of September 28-29 and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Badoli argued that this extended break could lead to a decrease in voter turnout as many residents might be away or on vacation.

The BJP also pointed out that the Bishnoi community, which forms a significant voter base in Haryana, would likely be absent on October 1 due to their annual pilgrimage to Mukam village in Rajasthan.

He had urged the Election Commission to consider rescheduling the polls to a later date to ensure maximum voter turnout, citing past instances where election dates had been changed for similar reasons.

“For example, the date declared for voting in Punjab Assembly elections was changed on 14.02.2022 (due to Sant Ravidas Jayanti on 16.02.2022) to 20.02.2022. We hope that you will take a positive decision on this suggestion soon,” the Haryana BJP leader said.