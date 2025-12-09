Why has India called for 'discretion' while travelling to China? What MEA said

Amid the reset in ties between India and China, the Ministry of External Affairs has cautioned Indian citizens travelling to Beijing to remain ‘cautious’ and follow ‘due discretion’. This advisory from the Indian government comes after a woman from Arunachal Pradesh was detained at Shanghai airport last month. New Delhi has also asked Beijing to ensure that Indian nationals passing through Chinese airports are not subjected to harassment.(AFP)

MEA’s Advisory

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, speaking at a weekly media briefing, said the government would advise Indian travellers to exercise “due discretion” when visiting or transiting through China.

He added, “We expect the Chinese authorities to provide assurances that Indian citizens transiting through Chinese airports will not be selectively targeted, arbitrarily detained or harassed, and that regulations governing international air travel would be respected by the Chinese side.”

Details of the Shanghai detention

The advisory followed the detention of Pema Wangjom Thongdok on November 21. Thongdok, who lives in the United Kingdom, was travelling to Japan and had a three-hour layover in Shanghai.

Despite holding a valid Indian passport and Japanese visa, she said she was held by immigration officials at Shanghai airport for more than 18 hours, mocked, and asked to apply for a Chinese passport.

She was unable to board her connecting China Eastern Airlines flight and was released only after Indian officials intervened.

Diplomatic concerns

People familiar with the matter told HT that the incident was ‘deeply unfortunate’, especially at a time when India and China have only recently resumed direct flights after nearly five years.

They further stated that that such actions hinder ongoing efforts to stabilise relations, which had been strained by the prolonged military standoff along the Line of Actual Control.

The two countries reached an understanding to end the standoff in October 2024, followed by a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping aimed at reviving mechanisms to address the boundary issue and normalise ties.

India’s stand on Arunachal Pradesh

India has repeatedly rejected China’s territorial claims over Arunachal Pradesh, stating that the state is an integral part of the country.

Following Thongdok’s detention, India lodged a strong demarche with Chinese authorities in Beijing and New Delhi, while the Indian consulate in Shanghai also raised the matter.

Indian officials stressed that residents of Arunachal Pradesh are Indian citizens and fully entitled to travel on Indian passports.