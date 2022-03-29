Why has Naga tribal body called for indefinite bandh along Manipur border

KOHIMA: Southern Angami Public Organisation (SAPO), a tribal body in Nagaland, has announced an indefinite bandh against Manipur’s failure in withdrawing armed personnel and permanent structures from disputed Kezoltsa near the Dzükou valley, which stretches across the two states. The dispute pertains to land ownership.

The National Highway-2, which connects the two states and is a lifeline for Manipur, runs through the bandh-hit area. The bandh has halted vehicular movement into the southern portion of the highway and the supply of essential commodities.

In reaction to the bandh, the All-Assam Manipuri Youths’ Association announced an indefinite counter blockade along the Assam part of the highway from Monday.

The dispute relates to traditional land ownership claims of three Naga tribes, who live along the inter-state border, over the forested Kezoltsa. The three tribes are Angamis of Nagaland, Maos, and Marams of Manipur. The issue is a result of arbitrary boundaries the British drew during the colonial era, which divided Naga communities and their ancestral lands.

The dispute started in 1985 when the Manipur forest department tried to survey the region. Southern Angamis resented the move and forced Manipur officials to apologise in writing for trespassing without prior permission. Accusations of heavy logging and smuggling of forest products have been levelled since.

In 2015, the Maos accused the southern Angamis of fresh encroachments into their area which led to calls for economic blockade and counter blockade. The tensions escalated.

Tenyimi Peoples’ Organisation (TPO), an umbrella body of 10 Naga tribes including Angami, Mao, and Maram, intervened and took the issue to its traditional court. In 2017, SAPO, Mao Council, and Maram Khullen signed an arbitration undertaking to solve the matter through the Naga customary system. The tribes agreed to maintain peace till the matter was resolved.

TPO constituted a Board of Arbitrators to adjudicate the dispute. It said the two states have no intention to meddle in their affairs. TPO is in the final stage of settling the matter.

Manipur is said to have sanctioned and constructed permanent structures, deployed its police personnel, widened roads, carried out jungle clearing activities, and allowed armed personnel to travel in and out of the disputed area. Against this backdrop, TPO, its arbitrators, SAPO, Mao Council, and the Maram Khullen wrote to Manipur in November, saying these actions violated the arbitration undertaking which said no activity will be allowed in the disputed area pending resolution.

“The action of the Manipur government over the...disputed land is violative of the rights of the tribal people over their land. By operation of law, the landholding system in the tribal belt is totally different from that of the cadastral land,” said a representation of TPO. “In cadastral land, the land belongs to the state whereas the land in the tribal area belongs to the community, village, clans, or private individuals as the land falls under non-cadastral land. Thus, the state government cannot take up any activities in the ‘tribal land’ without prior approval from the landowners or by adopting a land acquisition process.”

It said the Manipur Police demolished a decades-old rest house in October 2021 constructed by SAPO. The representation requested Manipur to withdraw the state police personnel and pay compensation for the demolished rest house.

Manipur has written to Nagaland asking it to take up the matter with SAPO for immediate withdrawal of the bandh. In a letter to the Nagaland government, Manipur’s special secretary (home), H Gyan Prakash insisted the permanent structures and armed personnel of the state forces were deployed within the jurisdiction of the state. Prakash called the highway Manipur’s main lifeline and appealed for the co-existence of the people of the two states. He added issues related to territories and boundaries will be settled amicably through negotiations.

The Nagaland government, which has been negotiating with SAPO, has written to Manipur to “seriously consider” the withdrawal of its personnel deployment and cease activities in the disputed area until the matter is settled.

Commissioner (Nagaland) Rovilatuo Mor said the matter is in the customary court as it relates to traditional territory. Mor added it is not about the boundary between the two states. “Nagaland government is not disputing political boundary with Manipur but the dispute is of traditional ownership rights of SAPO and counter-claims by Mao Council and Maram Khullen. These are neighbouring Naga villages and the Nagas respect traditional land ownership. For us, the traditional ownership rights are paramount than political boundaries.” Mor referred to the counter blockade and said they are in touch with Assam.