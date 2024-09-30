‘Why is God telling Modi to help only Adani?’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at PM

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday took potshots at Narendra Modi saying he doesn't understand why God tells the ‘non-biological’ Prime Minister only to help industrialist Gautam Adani. Rahul Gandhi with party leaders Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja during a public meeting for Haryana Assembly elections in Ambala district.(PTI)

The Congress leader, who was campaigning in Haryana's Ambala, alleged that he met many families who told him that government agencies alter people's income status arbitrarily and remove their names from various benefit schemes.

“I want to ask why 20 lakh government jobs are vacant today. Why hasn't the Haryana government provided these jobs to the people of Haryana?” asked Rahul.

He said that Prime Minister Modi and the Union home minister visit Haryana to deliver speeches and say what they want, but they do not focus on the issues faced by the people in the state.

“You all have recognised Narendra Modi. He has made it clear that he is not human but ‘non-biological.’ He also mentioned that he has a direct connection with God and follows whatever orders he receives. I don't understand why God gives all the orders to help Adani,” Rahul said.

He alleged that Narendra Modi has been taking all steps for corporate houses and not addressing the plight of farmers, following which Congress has decided that upon assuming power in Haryana, it will ensure minimum support price benefits for farmers.

Rahul Gandhi also promised that a Congress government will provide 2 lakh jobs to youth from every community in the state.

The Congress on Saturday rolled out its detailed poll manifesto for the October 5 state polls promising a special task force to combat the drug menace.

Releasing a detailed election manifesto for the 2024 assembly elections, the Congress promised to provide jobs to retired Agniveers and restart the ‘Padak Lao-Pad Pao’ scheme for sportspersons and a kisan commission to provide debt relief to farmers.