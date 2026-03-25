Why is Kamal Haasan's MNM not contesting Tamil Nadu elections 2026
Haasan's MNM was expected to fight the April 23 elections under a seat-sharing plan with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
Kamal Haasan, actor-politician and founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), announced on Tuesday that his party will not contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly election 2026.
Haasan's MNM was expected to fight the April 23 elections under a seat-sharing plan with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
Elections to the 234-seat Tamil Nadu assembly are scheduled to take place on April 23, while the counting of votes is slated for May 4, along with that of West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.
Why is Kamal Haasan's party not contesting?
Kamal Haasan's MNM, a constituent of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, said that the number of seats DMK offered and the 'suggestion' that MNM nominees should contest under the chief minister MK Stalin-led party's Rising Sun symbol are not acceptable.
Announcing the decision to not contest the polls, MNM founder Haasan said his party would still be extending unconditional support to all the candidates of the DMK-led alliance.
Haasan said the decision to abstain from poll fray was "not sacrifice but a duty" and through this he has planted the seeds of a new political civilisation. "Proudly rejecting what the chief minister lovingly offers is also a form of love," according to PTI news agency translation of his statement. He added that he gave up the seats for the progress of Tamil Nadu, and for the formation of a Dravidian Model 2.0 government which was the need of the hour.
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin hailed the announcement as "magnanimous decision setting aside self-interest with dignity and prioritise the welfare of Tamil Nadu."
"I don't know how to express my gratitude to him. His decision has deeply moved me," PTI quoted as saying Stalin, who is the president of the DMK. Extending gratitude, Stalin requested "brother Kamal Haasan" to campaign across Tamil Nadu for the April 23 polls.
‘No full stop in politics’
Haasan, who called on the chief minister and conveyed his decision on Tuesday evening, said in the statement: "In today's difficult political environment, the number of seats that they (DMK) have promised to give us and the suggestion that we should contest under the Rising Sun symbol are not acceptable to the members of the MNM and to me."
Haasan said in politics, election is only a part and it is not final; there is no 'full stop' in politics, according to PTI.
The MNM joined the DMK-led alliance during the last parliamentary election. "We worked hard for the alliance's success. As a result, the voice of Makkal Needhi Maiam was heard in the Rajya Sabha. From that day till today, we have maintained the alliance dharma without giving up our uniqueness," he said.
The chief minister and other leaders in the DMK "behaved with love, respect, and friendliness" towards him during the seat-sharing negotiations for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
Haasan said he fully understands there is justification for it on their part.
"In an environment where communal forces are scheming in every way to somehow capture Tamil Nadu, the overall chance of victory of the alliance is paramount. And it is justified," Haasan said.
But the bond of MNM members with the party's "torch" symbol is emotional because it is not just a symbol for them but is their "identity."
"I cannot and will not ignore the feelings of my workers who have been travelling with me for the last nine years without any gain," he added.