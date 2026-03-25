Why is Kamal Haasan's MNM not contesting Tamil Nadu elections 2026

Kamal Haasan, actor-politician and founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), announced on Tuesday that his party will not contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly election 2026. DMK president and Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin meets Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) MP Kamal Haasan (L), in Chennai on Tuesday (@mkstalin X/ANI Photo)

Haasan's MNM was expected to fight the April 23 elections under a seat-sharing plan with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Elections to the 234-seat Tamil Nadu assembly are scheduled to take place on April 23, while the counting of votes is slated for May 4, along with that of West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.

Why is Kamal Haasan's party not contesting? Kamal Haasan's MNM, a constituent of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, said that the number of seats DMK offered and the 'suggestion' that MNM nominees should contest under the chief minister MK Stalin-led party's Rising Sun symbol are not acceptable.

Announcing the decision to not contest the polls, MNM founder Haasan said his party would still be extending unconditional support to all the candidates of the DMK-led alliance.

Haasan said the decision to abstain from poll fray was "not sacrifice but a duty" and through this he has planted the seeds of a new political civilisation. "Proudly rejecting what the chief minister lovingly offers is also a form of love," according to PTI news agency translation of his statement. He added that he gave up the seats for the progress of Tamil Nadu, and for the formation of a Dravidian Model 2.0 government which was the need of the hour.