Why Munawar Faruqui not released nearly 30 hrs after SC order, asks Chidambaram
As comedian Munawar Faruqui was not released on Saturday, a day after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in a case for allegedly hurting religious sentiment, Congress leader P Chidambaram took to Twitter and raised questions over this delay.
Officials on Saturday said that Munawar's release got delayed as a warrant by Prayagraj court was awaited. A court in Prayagraj had ordered Faruqui's production in a similar case on February 18. According to jail manual, an order from the Prayagraj court or a competent government officer is needed to release Faruqui, an officer of Indore's Central Jail told PTI.
The officer said Faruqui will be taken to Prayagraj on Sunday morning if they don't get the requisite order. Before that, a Covid-19 test will be conducted on him.
"It is nearly 30 hours since the order was passed. Yet, the order is being undermined by the MP police and jail authorities. Is all this happening with or without the knowledge of the MP Chief Minister?" Chidambaram tweeted.
Faruqui and four others were arrested on January 1 after a BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud's son Eklabya filed a complaint that objectionable remarks about Hindu deities and Union home minister Amit Shah were passed during a comedy show at a cafe in Indore on New Year's Day. Faruqui and others were arrested under IPC section 295-A (outraging religious feelings). They were also accused of holding the show amid COVID-19 pandemic without permission and were booked under section 269 (unlawful or negligent act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), and other relevant provisions.
His bail pleas have been rejected several times before the Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail.
(With agency inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three protest sites at Delhi borders remain peaceful during chakka jam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Culture ministry frames heritage bylaws for Puri’s Jagannath Temple
- The NMA released the draft bylaws under The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and Validation) Act (AMASR), 2010, for Jagannath Temple and its subsidiary shrines, defining various zones for their conservation and periphery development.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt suspends two CBI DSPs for allegedly running 'bribe-for-relief' racket
- It is alleged that the two officers, along with another inspector Kapil Dhankad and stenographer Sameer Kumar Singh of the CBI, were running a racket since 2018.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medical tourism to India on the up as Covid impact ebbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Munawar release halted as jail doesn’t get order
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Relief, anger as Valley gets back 4G net after 18 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC judge hails Modi as ‘most loved Prime Minister’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan writes to PM Modi, requests him to drop plan to privatise Vizag Steel
- In a late evening letter to Prime Minister Modi, Jagan said the RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, was the largest public sector industrial unit in Andhra Pradesh creating employment for nearly 20,000 people directly and for many others indirectly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'PM Modi did not rest till solution was found': Vedanta Resources chairman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP leaders elected DDC chairmen in Jammu, Kathua districts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand forest department to buy 'smart sticks' for patrolling jungles
- Built with a robust aluminium body, the stick's design makes it easy to carry it even for longer hours. Also, its strong build makes it reliable and fit for rough use. Its three zone lighting includes spot light, throbbing light and pathway light, to help forest staff to patrol at night.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam: More than 10,000 health workers given Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why Munawar Faruqui not released nearly 30 hrs after SC order, asks Chidambaram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'His personal view': Farmers' union on what Tikait said on UP 'chakka jam'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kolkata, Howrah, Salt Lake get new police commissioners ahead of assembly polls
- According to an order issued by the state home department, 24 senior IPS and West Bengal Police Service officers were transferred.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox