Why Munawar Faruqui not released nearly 30 hrs after SC order, asks Chidambaram

As comedian Munawar Faruqui was not released on Saturday, a day after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in a case for allegedly hurting religious sentiment, Congress leader P Chidambaram took to Twitter and raised questions over this delay.

Officials on Saturday said that Munawar's release got delayed as a warrant by Prayagraj court was awaited. A court in Prayagraj had ordered Faruqui's production in a similar case on February 18. According to jail manual, an order from the Prayagraj court or a competent government officer is needed to release Faruqui, an officer of Indore's Central Jail told PTI.

It is nearly 30 hours since the order was passed. Yet, the order is being undermined by the MP police and jail authorities.



Is all this happening with or without the knowledge of the MP Chief Minister? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 6, 2021





The officer said Faruqui will be taken to Prayagraj on Sunday morning if they don't get the requisite order. Before that, a Covid-19 test will be conducted on him.

Faruqui and four others were arrested on January 1 after a BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud's son Eklabya filed a complaint that objectionable remarks about Hindu deities and Union home minister Amit Shah were passed during a comedy show at a cafe in Indore on New Year's Day. Faruqui and others were arrested under IPC section 295-A (outraging religious feelings). They were also accused of holding the show amid COVID-19 pandemic without permission and were booked under section 269 (unlawful or negligent act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), and other relevant provisions.

His bail pleas have been rejected several times before the Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail.

