Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Why no Bharat Ratna for Manmohan Singh? Chidambaram questions govt

PTI |
Feb 10, 2025 09:58 PM IST

P Chidambaram asked in Rajya Sabha why the government has not conferred the Bharat Ratna award upon former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday asked in Rajya Sabha why the government has not conferred the Bharat Ratna award upon former prime minister Manmohan Singh for his contribution to the country.

New Delhi, Feb 10 (ANI): Congress MP P. Chidambaram speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)(Sansad TV)
New Delhi, Feb 10 (ANI): Congress MP P. Chidambaram speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)(Sansad TV)

Retorting Chidambaram's comment, BJP member Dinesh Sharma said what the Congress has given to Singh beyond insulting him.

In his address during the discussion on the Union Budget 2025-26 in Rajya Sabha, Chidambaram alleged that the present government has no philosophy and "thus no policies".

"In 1991, we faced the gravest situation. A man entered this Parliament; he had an economic philosophy and followed it with policies. That required wisdom and farsightedness - qualities embodied by Dr Manmohan Singh," he recollected.

Chidambaram further said, "To recapture the wisdom and farsightedness of Dr Manmohan Singh, I pose one last question to the government through the Finance Minister: Why has the Bharat Ratna not been conferred upon Dr Manmohan Singh?"

Retorting, Sharma recollected incidents during Singh's career, which according to him were examples of the Congress insulting the late prime minister.

In the 80s, Sharma said when Singh was the Vice-Chairman of the Planning Commission, he asked about the government's intent on investing in rural areas but the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi ridiculed the commission as "a group of jokers".

"So Manmohan Singh seemed to be a part of group of jokers at that time," Sharma said.

Referring to the 2013 incident of Rahul Gandhi tearing an ordinance brought by the then UPA government to protect convicted legislators from immediate disqualification, without naming Rahul, Sharma said Singh was made to look "useless" when his legislation was torn by another big leader.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On