Why not a statue for Sitaji too, Karan Singh asks Yogi Adityanath

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 23:39 IST

Congress leader Karan Singh has written to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath asking him to consider building two statues of Lord Ram and his wife Sita instead of the 251-metre tall statue of the Hindu king, slated to be built in Ayodhya.

“There seems to be a recent tendency to forget Sita ji altogether and concentrate only on Sri Ram. I, therefore, suggest that instead of constructing one very tall statue of Sri Ram, you should halve the height and make twin statues of Sri Ram and Sita ji,” Singh wrote in his letter.

The veteran Congress leader had written a similar letter to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister in December last year. But since he did not receive any response from the UP government, he has written once again to emphasise on the construction of the twin statues.

Claiming that it would build the ‘world’s tallest’ statue in Ayodhya, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to tie up with the Gujarat government to complete the statue. The UP government has already initiated the process of acquiring 100-acres of land in Ayodhya for the project.

The state government has also decided to rope in the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K) and Nagpur-based National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, a constituent laboratory of CSIR, for carrying out a survey of the site as well as an environment assessment and feasibility study.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 23:39 IST