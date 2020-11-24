e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Why Section 124A?’ Bombay HC’s scathing remark over sedition charges against Kangana Ranaut

‘Why Section 124A?’ Bombay HC’s scathing remark over sedition charges against Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer had filed a petition seeking an interim stay on the summons issued by the Mumbai Police, in which the sisters were asked to appear for questioning.

india Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 21:16 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A division bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik heard the petition filed through advocate Rizwan Siddiquee.
A division bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik heard the petition filed through advocate Rizwan Siddiquee.(PTI)
         

The Bombay high court on Tuesday questioned the invoking of sedition charges against actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel. A complaint was filed against them for allegedly “trying to create hatred and communal tension” through their social media posts.

Later, an FIR was registered following an order from Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate, directing the police to carry out an inquiry against Ranaut and her sister. Ranaut’s lawyer had filed a petition seeking an interim stay on the summons issued by the Mumbai Police, in which the sisters were asked to appear for questioning.

A division bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik heard the petition filed through advocate Rizwan Siddiquee. While the court granted interim protection to the sisters from arrest, it directed them to appear before Mumbai police on January 8.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut, sister granted interim protection by Bombay HC

Here’s what the court said before granting protection from arrest:

Ranaut’s lawyer, Siddiquee, argued that his client was out of Mumbai to attend a wedding ceremony and all the summons were responded via statements. He said that the answers were also sent to investigating officers.

“Whatever it is, you have to honour the summons,” replied Justice SS Shinde. Siddiquee later apprised the court that Ranaut and her sister will be able to come to Mumbai in the first weekend of January.

The police had to face tough questions for adding Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code in the FIR. “Are you treating citizens of the country like this? 124A?” asked Justice Shinde. “We understand other sections. But 124A?” he reiterated his question.

During the hearing, the judge said the police would have filed the FIR if the case was serious, but it was filed only after the Magistrate passed the order. Justice Shinde also observed that the High Cout has been giving protection under Section 482 in appropriate cases.

Before recording Siddiquee’s submission on the date of recording his clients’ statements, the bench again highlighted the frequent use of sedition charges.

“Why the police is invoking Section 124A IPC in such cases? In many cases, 124A is invoked. You conduct proper workshops for officers as to which sections should be invoked,” Justice Shinde told the Prosecutor.

“If anybody does not fall within the line of the government, will that be sedition?” he asked again, before passing the order.

tags
top news
Heavy rains lash Chennai as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Nivar tomorrow
Heavy rains lash Chennai as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Nivar tomorrow
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
SC notice to Centre to fix uniform rate for RT-PCR test after petitioner alleges loot
SC notice to Centre to fix uniform rate for RT-PCR test after petitioner alleges loot
UP govt brings ordinance against unlawful religious conversions
UP govt brings ordinance against unlawful religious conversions
Worried about catching Covid-19 from using cash? Chances are low, study finds
Worried about catching Covid-19 from using cash? Chances are low, study finds
Pakistan to bring all intelligence agencies under ISI control
Pakistan to bring all intelligence agencies under ISI control
Watch: BSF officer enters tunnel used by Jaish terrorists; nails Pakistan role
Watch: BSF officer enters tunnel used by Jaish terrorists; nails Pakistan role
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In