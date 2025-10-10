Why the Vienna-Delhi Air India flight was diverted to Dubai

Details have emerged about the Delhi-bound Air India flight from Vienna, which was diverted to Dubai on Thursday due to what the airline called a “technical issue.” Air India said that the passengers were kept informed about the delay and provided refreshments. (PTI/Representational)

Air India has released a statement, categorically denying any electrical failure and asserting that the flight landed safely in Delhi in the same aircraft.

But why did the flight AI-154, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, have to be diverted to Dubai?

The reason for the Vienna-Delhi Air India flight being diverted to Dubai Sources told Hindustan Times that Air India Boeing 787 aircraft VT-ANC, operating flight AI154 from Vienna to Delhi, had to be diverted to Dubai because its autopilot feature got disconnected.

“During cruise at FL390, the autopilot got disconnected along with the following failures of the autopilot function: GLS, FDs, Autothrottle, Flight control System, no auto land and unable to re-engage autopilot,” sources said.

According to the sources, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) was informed about the malfunction, and the crew decided to land the flight in Dubai. The aircraft landed safely, and all the issues were fixed before the subsequent journey to Delhi.

Air India responds Air India issued a statement denying any “electrical failure,” saying that flight AI-154 was diverted to Dubai due to a “technical issue.”

According to the carrier, the passengers were kept informed about the delay and provided refreshments.

“AI154 operating from Vienna to Delhi on 09 October was diverted to Dubai due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely at Dubai and underwent necessary checks. All passengers were kept informed of the delay, provided refreshments and the flight, operated by the same aircraft, departed Dubai at 08:45 hrs IST and landed in Delhi at 12:19 hrs IST,” an Air India spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that the safety of the passengers and crew remains “top priority” for the airline.

“At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remains top priority. Air India categorically denies any assertion that there was an electrical failure in the said aircraft,” the statement added.