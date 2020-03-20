‘Why this confused messaging?’ Trinamool’s Derek O’Brien takes on govt after PM’s address

india

Trinamool Congres (TMC) leader Derek O’Brien has criticised the government for “confused messaging” in times of coronavirus outbreak.

“Govt advisory asks people 65+ to stay home. Sunday curfew announced. And yet! Why is Parliament running? Why this confused messaging? About 44% MPs in RS and 22% MPs in LS are 65 and above. Ignore advisory?” he tweeted on Friday morning.

He also launched a sharp attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had addressed the nation and talked about following certain measures to check the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19.

“And you yourself mostly missing from Parliament floor,” O’Brien said in the last line of his tweet.

In his 30-minute address, PM Modi called for the “Janta Curfew” on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of house.

After the address, O’ Brien said on Twitter that PM’s speech was high on gimmicks and low on solutions.

“#Parliament in session. Isnt this temple of democracy hallowed enough to address the nation from? Or a pre-recorded video message? CMs were watching on TV. Chronology? Announce today. Talk to CMs tomo. Cooperative federalism? High on gimmicks ? Low on solutions #COVID2019,” Brien said in a tweet.

The government on Thursday advised companies to implement ‘Work from Home’ policy for their staff as part of encouraging “social distancing” to curb spreading of coronavirus infections.