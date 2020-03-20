e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘Why this confused messaging?’ Trinamool’s Derek O’Brien takes on govt after PM’s address

‘Why this confused messaging?’ Trinamool’s Derek O’Brien takes on govt after PM’s address

After Prime Minister’s address on Thursday, Derek O’ Brien had said on Twitter that PM’s speech was high on gimmicks and low on solutions.

india Updated: Mar 20, 2020 10:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O Brien speaks in Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, on Monday.
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O Brien speaks in Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, on Monday. (ANI Photo)
         

Trinamool Congres (TMC) leader Derek O’Brien has criticised the government for “confused messaging” in times of coronavirus outbreak.

Tracking Coronavirus Outbreak: Live Updates

“Govt advisory asks people 65+ to stay home. Sunday curfew announced. And yet! Why is Parliament running? Why this confused messaging? About 44% MPs in RS and 22% MPs in LS are 65 and above. Ignore advisory?” he tweeted on Friday morning.

He also launched a sharp attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had addressed the nation and talked about following certain measures to check the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19.

“And you yourself mostly missing from Parliament floor,” O’Brien said in the last line of his tweet. 

In his 30-minute address, PM Modi called for the “Janta Curfew” on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of house.

After the address, O’ Brien said on Twitter that PM’s speech was high on gimmicks and low on solutions.

“#Parliament in session. Isnt this temple of democracy hallowed enough to address the nation from? Or a pre-recorded video message? CMs were watching on TV. Chronology? Announce today. Talk to CMs tomo. Cooperative federalism? High on gimmicks ? Low on solutions #COVID2019,” Brien said in a tweet.

The government on Thursday advised companies to implement ‘Work from Home’ policy for their staff as part of encouraging “social distancing” to curb spreading of coronavirus infections.

top news
Covid 19: What you need to know today
Covid 19: What you need to know today
LIVE| ‘Justice has prevailed’: PM Modi on Delhi rape convicts’ execution
LIVE| ‘Justice has prevailed’: PM Modi on Delhi rape convicts’ execution
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
Fruit seller, gym trainer, bus cleaner: The 4 men hanged for Delhi rape
Fruit seller, gym trainer, bus cleaner: The 4 men hanged for Delhi rape
What is Janta Curfew and how it will be implemented
What is Janta Curfew and how it will be implemented
‘Life is kind of boring now, but at back of the mind, we are confused...’
‘Life is kind of boring now, but at back of the mind, we are confused...’
I was scared of Indian seamers: AUS opener on facing Bumrah & Co.
I was scared of Indian seamers: AUS opener on facing Bumrah & Co.
Exclusive: 2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy BS 6 price details confirmed
Exclusive: 2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy BS 6 price details confirmed
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news