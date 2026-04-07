‘Wants to be a lion, but has to get on ground’: Why Vijay’s TVK is not in an alliance for Tamil Nadu election 2026

Actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is contesting solo in the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly election, which is being held in a single phase on April 23. From the beginning, Vijay has maintained that this poll is not just an election but a “democratic battle”. TVK is contesting solo in the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls, with party chief Vijay fighting from two seats – Perambur and Trichy East. (X/@TVKHQITWingOffl) Vijay is contesting from two seats – Perambur and Trichy East – in the upcoming polls. TVK is also contesting the assembly election in Puducherry. The TVK chief has made it clear that his party will not ‘compromise’ on its stance for ‘secular social justice principles’, asserting that he will lead the government if voted to power.

TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna also defended the party's decision to contest solo in the election, highlighting that it was a conscious ideological choice rather than compulsion. "He had the opportunity to join alliances, and offers were made. Some claim he could not form an alliance - but if he had wished, he could have easily done so," Arjuna was quoted as saying at a gathering in Chennai's Tondiarpet. Experts have said that Vijay's TVK is a "newborn baby" in politics, and that he will have to work for several years to achieve his political dream in Tamil Nadu. They have also cited the actor-politician's lack of experience. Away from films, into politics: Vijay launches TVK Actor Joseph Vijay, better known as Thalapathy (commander), entered politics in 2024 when he launched his own party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, on February 2, aiming to contest in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly election.

On September 8, 2024, Vijay announced that the Election Commission of India (ECI) officially registered TVK and granted it permission to participate in electoral politics. “Let's break the barriers, raise the flag, carry the torch of policy and come to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam as the leading political party for the people of Tamil Nadu,” Vijay had said at the time. The Tamil superstar unveiled the flag and symbol for his party on August 22, hoisting the flag at TVK's Panaiyur office and released and official song for the political party. ALSO READ | Vijay says he has left his riches and joined politics, urges people to vote for his party TVK: ‘I will never lie’ The two-coloured maroon-and-yellow flag has an elephant on both sides and a peacock surrounded by stars at the centre. Since the very beginning of TVK, Vijay promised to work for the welfare of Tamil Nadu. He said, “Tamil Nadu will be better from now. Victory is sure.” Vijay’s solo poll strategy TVK chief Vijay said that the upcoming high-stakes election is a "democratic battle" rather than a mere electoral fight. He asserted that only his party has the guts and attitude to take on the "evil force" and the “corrupt force”. He claimed that Tamil Nadu's support for TVK goes beyond traditional political affiliations, stating that he is viewed as a family member in homes across the state. He vowed that TVK “will never compromise our politics for anyone or anything.”

Earlier this year, Vijay said, “This force of TVK will win even if no friendship force (alliance) is with us.” Amidst all the buzz over possible alliances, TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjun made a bold claim, saying that his party has "sleeper" cells within the AIADMK, DMK, and even VCK. He exuded confidence and said, “People know Vijay is the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu.”

TVK chief Vijay asserted that only his party has the guts and attitude to take on the "evil force" and the "corrupt force". (PTI)

As TVK celebrated its second anniversary on February 2, 2026, party chief Vijay stated, “People talk about triangular or four-corner contests. One is represented by the TVK, backed by the people, the second is DMK, and the third is the BJP and its many allies. Only the TVK, which is a people's force alone, can defeat the DMK.” Vijay also claimed that he would ink his success story like that of iconic actor and legendary AIADMK leader MG Ramachandran, by storming to power this year. Earlier, there were rumours of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pressuring the TVK ahead of the assembly elections. However, that was rubbished by Vijay. Later in February, TVK asserted that his party would not form an alliance with the BJP, despite mounting pressure from the saffron party. TVK general secretary (policy and propaganda) Arun Raj told reporters in Madurai, “Earlier, they (BJP) were not exerting pressure. It is only now that they have begun to do so. They tried to apply pressure in many ways. It has even gone to the extent of CBI inquiry and stalling of Vijay's film (Jananayagan). You (media) know what happened.” Vijay had called the BJP an "ideological opponent" from the start. Later, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran denied any talks of alliance with Vijay-led TVK, stating that the NDA was firm on AIADMK heading the alliance in the southern state.

Actor-politician and TVK chief Vijay has been extensively campaigning for his party for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls. (PTI)

"There's no change in the NDA under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami. He is the chief ministerial candidate. We will win over 200 seats in the upcoming poll," Nagenthran was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. As speculations over the alliance continued, TVK once again denied any scope of joining hands with the NDA in Tamil Nadu. TVK's joint general secretary, CTR Nirmal Kumar, dismissed reports of negotiations for an alliance with NDA as "rumours", saying that the virtual meeting with the party's district secretaries held on March 13 was to assess the strengths and alliance prospects. "There's no scope for an alliance with the NDA. We have already made it clear that the BJP is our ideological enemy," Nirmal Kumar told PTI. A couple of days later, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said neither his party nor allies held talks with Vijay's TVK for the upcoming assembly election. Soon after EPS's statement, TVK also dismissed "false" claims of talks with the AIADMK-BJP alliance, alleging that the ruling DMK was behind these rumours to create confusion for the people.

Vijay has affirmed that he and his party would not compromise on their principles for power. (TVK/ANI Photo)

TVK's joint general secretary, CTR Nirmal Kumar, said claims of alliance talks between the TVK and the NDA alliance, and parties led by leaders VK Sasikala and S Ramadoss, are out-and-out contrary to the truth. "We would like to make it categorical that no talks of any kind have taken place with any specific parties or political leaders at any level," he said. TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna even claimed that party chief Vijay was offered the chief minister's post along with 50 per cent Assembly seats by a party to contest in the upcoming polls. Without naming the party, Arjuna said the TVK was offered 50:50 seats besides the CM's post for 2.5 years. However, party chief Vijay declined the offer. "Vijay is not a person who will succumb to Delhi for the sake of the chief minister's post," Arjuna added.

He asserted that the TVK is a strong force, adding that the party will contest all 234 seats in the state and form a secular, social-justice government. Earlier, as part of his election campaign, Vijay announced several promises for women. He promised financial aid of ₹2,500 per month, a sovereign gold and a silk saree as a wedding gift to young women, and six LPG cylinders free for all families. In his election manifesto, TVK announced a slew of promises, including anti-drug protection zones and financial aid for students. Vijay also promised an entrepreneurship scheme. ALSO READ | With promise of ₹2,500 a month, plus a gold ring, Vijay's TVK targets women voters ahead of Tamil Nadu polls Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami remarked that Vijay "may be a good actor but not a leader". He cited the actor-politician's "lack of experience" for the Karur rally stampede tragedy. Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran also flayed the TVK chief Vijay, saying that his party lacked a clear-cut policy. "Does he have any policy? He has written (word) policy on paper. Let him explain his party's policies clearly," the BJP leader added. Controversies engulf Vijay, TVK What started out as an election campaign rally in Karur in September last year ended in tragedy, leaving a deep wound and black mark on Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. At least 41 people, including nine children, lost their lives at Vijay's rally in Karur. The incident resulted in Vijay's TVK drawing massive condemnation from opposition parties and the public. The stampede is being probed by the Central Bureau of India, which has summoned and questioned Vijay several times.

Earlier in March, Vijay had alleged a conspiracy in the Karur rally stampede, saying he also wanted justice in the incident. He also appealed to the CBI to hold its future inquiry into the Karur stampede case, citing his assembly election-related engagements. He wrote to Justice Ajay Rastogi, who has been appointed by the Supreme Court to oversee the probe into the incident. ALSO READ | TVK chief Vijay grilled by CBI for over 7 hours on Karur stampede tragedy Additionally, Vijay's much-anticipated film, Jana Nayagan, was embroiled in a row over censor certification. The film, slated for release on January 9, was delayed due to what producers described as "unavoidable circumstances beyond our control". The delay in release came in the wake of a reportedly unresolved standoff with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The issue had also snowballed into a political controversy.

Vijay will contest in the Tamil Nadu elections and Jana Nayagan is touted to be his last film.

As Vijay and his party were already busy dealing with the existing controversies, another row engulfed the actor-politician. His wife, Sangeetha Vijay, filed a divorce petition. She accused her husband, the TVK chief, of having an extra-marital relationship with an actress, adding that he has subjected her to “persistent mental cruelty, neglect and desertion.” In her plea filed under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, Sangeetha said the marriage has broken down irretrievably. She also stated that since 2021, Vijay had "emotionally withdrawn", treated the petitioner (Sangeetha) with verbal disdain and subjected her to “constructive desertion, forcing her to live separately within the matrimonial home.” Experts on Vijay's no-alliance strategy "Vijay wants to be a lion, the main face, a future political leader," said Niranjan Ramesh Babu, political strategist and founder of Political Analytics India (PA-I). Speaking to HT, Niranjan said Vijay is seen as a mass leader in South India, adding that he has "huge potential" among the youths in the state. However, the majority of his fan base comes from his acting phase, not his political image, Niranjan Ramesh Babu added. The political strategist stated that several of TVK's supporters don't even have the required political knowledge. They largely have cinematic knowledge. Yet, from the Gen Z or the youths' perspective, Vijay is a top leader in the region, Niranjan added.

In terms of what Vijay wants to achieve with his party, Niranjan said that the actor-politician wants to make "some impact", one that remains in place in the long term. "He wants to do both -- eradicate the Dravidian politics and then carry on the same Dravidian rule, just a bit more modernised," the political strategist stated. "Vijay is a newborn baby in politics," Niranjan said. He added that even though the TVK chief has been constantly affirming that his party will win over 200 constituencies in the upcoming election, and that he would even get the CM's chair, “these things are not even possible.” ALSO READ | TVK chief Vijay's wish list for people; house, motorcycle and car too Explaining the reasoning behind this, Niranjan said that the ruling DMK has a very strong hold in Tamil Nadu, notably with the new government schemes they launched during the current term. While the MK Stalin-led DMK is facing anti-incumbency, it is still a strong party, he added. “For the TVK party, ideology will be the defining question in the future,” said Niranjan Ramesh Babu. He stated, “While Vijay's party is trying to sell an ideology, it is not well-rooted enough to connect meaningfully with voters.”

Political strategic Niranjan Ramesh Babu said that Vijay should raise his voice against issues involving the current DMK government and take part in protests. (X/TVK)

"Vijay has to do more things. In politics, he has to come to the ground," Niranjan added. He further said that Vijay is still working in the luxurious, digital communication style of politics. Political critic A Muthukrishnan also assessed Vijay's political strategy. "Vijay is not behaving like a conventional politician. Everything appears highly professional and managed by a large team. He appears more like a 'supreme star' figure who steps in at the final stage, while the rest is handled by others," Muthukrishnan told The Federal. While there is a lot of buzz on social media, the messaging is unclear, he added. Muthukrishnan further reportedly said that Vijay's “second-rung leadership has not articulated a strong political voice rooted in Tamil Nadu's realities, whether it is development, governance, or history.” Meanwhile, Niranjan said that for Vijay to achieve his political dream, he will have to work for the next 10 years, adding that what he is aiming for currently is "not even possible". Firstly, for this year's elections, while Vijay has some level of public support, he also faces several issues-- the CBI probe into the Karur rally stampede and the Jana Nayagan censor row, among others. Secondly, Niranjan said that Vijay should raise his voice against issues involving the current DMK government and take part in protests.

For example, when AIADMK was in power in Tamil Nadu, DMK was on the ground. They stood against everything, protested the AIADMK government, Niranjan explained. But today, he added, nobody (no party) is doing anything, nor is anything happening from the opposition’s side. If Vijay wants to be very strong, he has to step out and show up, Niranjan said. The TVK chief has mass power, but he has to take action, which is exactly what the people want, he added. "Youngsters don't want a leader on social media. They want somebody to get on the ground and fight for the people," Niranjan Ramesh Babu stated. Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla called Vijay a "nepo kid" and highlighted the many issues, including the CBI investigation, in which he is embroiled. He also called Vijay a "neo-toddler". "TVK President actor Vijay is a nepo kid and not just a nepo kid, his emotional quotient is equivalent to zero, has no empathy and is totally clueless," Poonawalla told news agency ANI.

Poonawalla said that Vijay called people home and distributed relief material rather than going to the victims' homes during earlier floods in the state. He also recalled the Karur rally stampede, saying that Vijay did not stay back and "ran away like a coward on a chartered flight". "Then, when he wanted to meet the family members of the victims, he didn't go to their house. He called them by bus to a resort and met them," he added. Poonawalla further told ANI, “Shamelessly now, when CBI is investigating him, he comes out of the car and is waving out as if he's won some war? What a third-grade human being he is, third grade. How can you behave like that? No empathy whatsoever.” So, with his solo strategy, how is Vijay's TVK likely to fare in the upcoming assembly elections? "Most probably somewhere around over 12 per cent vote share, TVK will get," Niranjan Ramesh Babu stated.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay during a roadshow, in Puducherry. (PTI)