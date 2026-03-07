With promise of ₹2,500 a month, plus a gold ring, Vijay's TVK targets women voters ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Saturday announced a slew of promises for women if his party is voted to power in the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly election. TVK chief Vijay during an event marking the International Women's Day Celebration 2026, in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu, Saturday, March 7, 2026. (PTI)

These promises include a monthly financial aid of ₹2,500, a sovereign gold with a silk saree as a wedding gift to young women, and six LPG cylinders free for all families. The actor-turned-politician made the promises at the party's International Women's Day event in Mamallapuram.

The monthly assistance would be provided to all women except government employees, up to the age of 60, when his party comes to power, Vijay said, according to PTI. The six LPG cylinders would be provided annually under the 'Annapurani super six scheme'. To ensure zero dropout in schools, each mother or guardian would be provided with an annual financial assistance of ₹15,000 under the 'Kamarajar Kalvi Uruthi Thittam'.

The state is due to go to the polls in a couple of months, with the ruling DMK fighting for another term. While the AIADMK and the BJP have an alliance, Vijay’s TVK is going solo as the dark horse in the polls.

Full list of promises made by Vijay A gold ring to each newborn child born in Tamil Nadu as the state government's 'Ashirwad,' and a baby welcome kit.

Tamil Nadu as the state government's 'Ashirwad,' and a baby welcome kit. Interest-free allocation of up to ₹ 5 lakh for Women Self Help Groups (SHGs).

Free sanitary pads for women through ration shops, schools and colleges.

Vijay said that if his party forms the government in Tamil Nadu, it will have a ”zero tolerance policy” towards crime against women.

Introduction of 'smart panic buttons' in public transport for women's safety.

Special fast-track courts for expeditious disposal of cases of crimes against women.

A dedicated 'Rani Velu Nachiyar' unit will be created in the Tamil Nadu police to ensure safety for women.

The 'Kamarajar Kalvi Uruthi Thittam' scheme to provide ₹ 15,000 assistance per year to ensure zero dropout.

Free bus travel for women in all categories of state-run buses.

'Annapurani super six scheme' of free 6 cooking gas cylinders in a year.

₹ 2,500 monthly assistance for women, barring government staff, till they turn 60. Vijay battling divorce Meanwhile, Vijay is battling a divorce case filed by his wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, who has petitioned for separation after over 25 years of marriage.

As per the latest update from news agency ANI, Court documents show that Sangeeta initiated legal proceedings in early 2026 before the District Court in Chengalpattu, seeking dissolution of their marriage and interim residential rights.

The case has been registered as an Interlocutory Application (I.A.) in the S.M.O.P. proceedings of 2026.

The petition has been filed under Sections 27(1)(a), (b), and (d) of the Special Marriage Act, 1954, seeking legal dissolution of the couple's marriage that was solemnised on August 25, 1999. The filing also references their earlier legal marriage registration in the United Kingdom in 1998, before their ceremonial wedding in Chennai the following year.

Alongside the divorce petition, Sangeeta has sought an interim order allowing her to continue residing at the couple's matrimonial home at Casuarina Drive in Chennai until the case is finally disposed of. The petition states that she is a British citizen and does not currently have another residence in India.