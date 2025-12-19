At his first public rally in Tamil Nadu after the Karur stampede, Vijay on Thursday invoked AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran (MGR) and successor J Jayalalithaa to attack the ruling DMK. Vijay: 2026 a context between evil DMK, pure TVK

Describing his fledgling party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) as pure, the actor-politician borrowed the AIADMK’s stalwarts phrase that the “DMK is an evil force” to describe his opposition to the ruling party led by chief minister MK Stalin.

“I used to wonder why MGR and Jayalalithaa used a certain phrase against the DMK. I understand that now. DMK is an evil force and I repeat. We (TVK) are a pure force. The 2026 contest is between the evil DMK and the pure TVK,” Vijay thundered to his supporters.

Vijay projected himself as the primary opponent of the DMK while stating that Dravidian stalwarts belonged to the people of Tamil Nadu and not just the party they represented.

He reiterated his position that TVK is inspired by Dravidian movement founder EV Ramasamy, revered as Periyar (who hailed from Erode), and DMK founder CN Annadurai saying the TVK will recreate history in the 2026 assembly elections. Vijay also added that TVK was strengthened after veteran AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan joined his party keeping it open for other such experienced leaders to join him.

“DMK is an evil force” was a phrase repeated by MGR and Jayalalithaa. In the duopoly of Tamil Nadu politics, power has alternated between the DMK and AIADMK since 1967.

“Those who loot in the name of Periyar are our enemy. Our political enemy is DMK, and ideological enemy is the BJP,” Vijay said and appealed to the people to dethrone the Dravidian party in the state.

In his 20-minute speech, Vijay skipped burning contemporary issues such as lighting of the lamp at Thiruparankundram temple lamp, MGNREGA, and the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR). He continued to pander to his mammoth fan base with cinematic touches throughout his speech while also interacting with them from stage.

He asked the crowd if the DMK had fulfilled its election promises and the crowd was heard saying no. “Did you hear what they said, CM sir? If not, we will make you hear next year,” he said.

Vijay also paused his speech while waiting for a fan who had climbed atop a pole to come down. TVK and state police were careful in their arrangements following the Karur tragedy that had led to a stampede.

Vijay continued to accuse the DMK of acting against him. “The DMK’s only agenda is to discredit me,” Vijay said.

Responding to Vijay’s jibe, senior DMK leader TKS Elangovan said that the party-led government was the “genuine force” in the state, while Vijay, whose rally claimed 41 lives, was the “killer force”.

“He (Vijay) is not a genuine force, he is a killer force. Forty-one people lost their lives waiting for him in the sun. Let him first answer that,” Elangovan said.