Why X fact-checked Peter Navarro's post targeting India, and the counter

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro’s latest tirade against India didn’t go unchecked -- X hit it with a community note on Saturday. White House trade advisor Peter Navarro speaks to members of the media(REUTERS)

The post, like several others before, was targeting India over its oil trade with Russia and accused New Delhi of making a "profit" from the purchase, and feeding the "Russia war machine".

Here's the full post:

"FACTS: India highest tariffs costs U.S. jobs. India buys Russian oil purely to profit/Revenues feed Russia war machine. Ukrainians/Russians die. U.S. taxpayers shell out more. India can't handle truth/spins @washpo Leftist American fake news"

Navarro's post came in reference to a Washington Post article headlined: 'Inside the Trump team’s conflicting efforts to mend ties with India'. The article pointed out the US's "inflammatory language" towards India, as it referenced Navarro's many inflammatory remarks against India over the past few weeks.

Peter Navarro has repeatedly targeted India over its Russian oil and arms purchase, using terms like 'Modi's war in Ukraine', 'laundromat for the Kremlin', and 'Maharaja of tariffs', among others.

How X debunked Peter Navarro's claim

A community of X users flagged Navarro's post, particularly debunking the "profiteer" accusation against India. Here's what the note read:

"Navarro's claims are hypocritical. India's legal, sovereign purchases of Russian oil for energy security do not violate international law. The US, while pressuring India, continues to import billions in Russian goods, like uranium, exposing a clear double standard."

Community note on Peter Navarro's post(X)

Not only did the note fact-check Navarro, but also accused the US of having a "double standard", citing its goods trade with Russia.

An earlier version of the community note, had defended India's intent behind the oil trade, saying the purchase was "for energy security, not just profit".

Navarro slams Musk and ‘crap note’

After a community note on his post, Peter Navarro lashed out at Elon Musk in another tweet, accusing him of letting propaganda into people's posts. “That crap note below is just that. Crap,” Navarro wrote, doubling down on his “profiteering” charge against India.

“India buys Russia oil solely to profiteer. It didn't buy any before Russia invaded Ukraine. Indian govt spin machine moving high tilt. Stop killing Ukranians. Stop taking American jobs,” Navarro wrote.

He has been targeting India repeatedly over its Russian oil trade, defending US President Donald Trump's imposition of 50% tariffs on Indian goods. Half of these duties were imposed over India's oil trade with Russia, and came into effect on August 27.