In all, India has given about 18 million doses of Covaxin and Covishield to people in three priority groups(HT photo)
india news

Widen network, say experts as India aims to boost drive

  • The roughly 20,000 centres being used for the vaccine drive at the moment are hospitals, private as well as public, while many primary and secondary health centres at present are kept out of the programme.
By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:19 AM IST

The government is planning to more than double the number of coronavirus vaccination centres and reach deeper into rural parts of the country, targeting a massive expansion that experts believe is possible only if policies are relaxed and India’s vast immunisation infrastructure is tapped into.

Government data shows 1.4 million doses were administered on Thursday, a record for the country, but a breakdown shows only about half of this number (700,000) was of people from the general public who became eligible to get doses on March 1. The remaining were health and frontline workers, who were the first in line to get doses when the drive began on January 16, and 330,000 were second booster shots.

The roughly 20,000 centres being used for the vaccine drive at the moment are hospitals, private as well as public, while many primary and secondary health centres at present are kept out of the programme.


The makers of the two vaccines India is using, Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech, told the Delhi high court on Thursday that they have excess stocks but supplies can be made available only upon permission of the Union government.

“Currently there are about 20,000 vaccination centres functional across the country, and the plan is to take it up to at least 50,000 and eventually it could even be 100,000. The numbers will automatically increase to reach closer to the target of 5 million vaccinations per day,” said Dr NK Arora, member, National Task Force on Covid-19 matters.

“The focus will be on adding more centres in smaller cities and rural areas as bigger cities already have adequate number of centres functioning. Also, not just increasing centres, the focus will also be on effective utilisation of existing centres. If you see, we have been able to utilise just about half of our capacity at the moment and that needs to be ramped up first,” said Arora.

In all, India has given about 18 million doses of Covaxin and Covishield to people in three priority groups: health care workers, frontline workers (such as police and military), and people above the age of 60 (or those older than 45 with a certain set of illnesses that raise their risk of death in Covid-19 infections).

Experts, however, say the pace is still significantly short of what India needs not only to cover its vast population of high risk groups but also avert a second wave of infections.

“Although it is heartening to see an increase in pace, it is sort of under accomplishment to go at this rate as India has the capacity to cover 7-10 million per day. Covering 10 million a day will ensure that we will cover the entire vulnerable population within a month,” said Dr Giridhara Babu, head, epidemiology, Indian institute of Public Health. “Given the proactive and strong leadership shown by India so far in tackling Covid-19 so far, the ambitious goal to cover within 30 days will take us ahead of the virus. This ambition is a necessity, not for any records,” he added.

In absolute terms, the 14. million doses given on Thursday in India has only been eclipsed by the US, which has been administering roughly 2 million doses a day on an average over the last week. Both countries have a similar target population at the moment: India is seeking to cover 300 million most at risk while the US is aiming to get doses to its entire population of 330 million.

In India’s case, however, after the immediate target is achieved, a larger section of the remaining 1 billion population will still need to the vaccinated.

“It (vaccine drive) is being scaled up and the number of vaccinations has increased significantly over the past few days. In fact, between March 1 and 4, the numbers have gone up from about 600,000 to at least 1.4 million. It will further increase in coming days,” said Rajesh Bhushan, Union health secretary.

Arora, too, said the country was easily capable of vaccinating people at a much faster rate. “For polio we vaccinated at least 170 million children in a week, so 300 million is not an impossible number. It is very much doable and we will do it,” he added.

A second expert said tapping into the immunisation network for Covid-19 may not be easy. “For Covid immunisation drive, the government has involved private players in a big way, unlike the universal immunisation programme that is largely government dependent. It would have been a good idea to involve national immunisation network resources but we need to keep in mind that there is also routine immunisation to take care of. The government needs to balance out Covid vaccination drive and routine immunisation drive,” said Dr K Srinath Reddy, founder, Public Health Foundation of India.

A third expert highlighted the need to ensure adequate supplies. “The scale up is happening and if you see the numbers during the past few days, the numbers have grown significantly; almost doubled. The government focus is also to reach rural areas and while opening it up like they do under regular immunisation programme will be ideal, it also depends on the vaccine supplies. They can’t expand unless the vulnerable population is covered,” said Dr Naresh Trehan, founder, Medanta Hospital.

Another expert flagged the need to ensure vaccine coverage across the country is more equitable. “Once we get to rural India, there may be less demand and also weaker supply channels. That could slow down the coverage,” said Ramanan Laxminarayan, director, Centre for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy.

The scenes that caused offence have since been deleted, and the makers as well as the OTT company have apologised.
india news

‘No teeth’: SC wants stricter OTT rules

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:25 AM IST
  • Giving two weeks to the government to come back with its response, the bench then formally recorded in its order that one of the issues that has caught its attention is “uncontrolled and unscreened viewing of films” on Amazon Prime Video and other OTT platforms.
The report said India “appears to have abandoned its potential to serve as a global democratic leader”, and that the country’s fall “from the upper ranks of free nations could have a particularly damaging impact on global democratic standards”.
india news

New Delhi rejects report as ‘misleading, misplaced’

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:30 AM IST
  • The external affairs ministry, which too rejected Freedom House’s report, also took exception to the depiction of Jammu and Kashmir in the map used in the document.
The OCI cardholders, including PIO cardholders, are foreign nationals holding the passport of another country and are not citizens of India.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
india news

OCIs need nod for Tablighi, journalistic work: Centre

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:23 AM IST
  • A home ministry spokesperson said these rules prepared by the Foreigners’ Division were part of a brochure issued on November 15, 2019. The rules were consolidated and notified on Thursday.
All six ministers could not be reached for comment and text messages seeking a response went unanswered.(Twitter/@mla_sudhakar)
india news

K’taka ministers move court against airing of ‘defamatory content’

By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:18 AM IST
  • After the allegations on Jarkiholi, there were unverified reports of several similar videos and other sex scandals against other cabinet ministers.
PM Modi on Friday received the CERA Week Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award instituted to recognise commitment of leadership on solutions and policies for energy access, affordability and environmental stewardship.
india news

India set to achieve Paris pact targets before deadline: PM Modi

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:11 AM IST
  • India is a signatory to the Paris Agreement under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.
The two leaders are seeking re-election from the seats they won in the 2016 assembly elections.(PTI File Photo)
india news

CM in 1st list; DMK-Cong hit stalemate

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:02 AM IST
  • On the other hand, the DMK’s stalemate continued with its main and long standing ally, the Congress, on seat sharing.
The EC announced the poll schedule for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry on February 26.(HT_PRINT)
india news

EC orders removal of PM’s images from vaccine certificates: Officials

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:33 AM IST
  • The person said it was imperative that the photographs are removed from certificates distributed in the poll bound states, adding that the system can continue in other states.
As reported by HT on Thursday, the Centre has decided to launch a grand celebration to mark 75 years of Independence with events, exhibitions, rallies and tourism outreach programmes.(PTI Copy)
india news

PM to head committee, Sonia and Tendulkar among 259 members

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:39 AM IST
  • Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, former President Pratibha Patil, economist Amartya Sen, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, spiritual leader Baba Ramdev, chief ministers of states and senior political leaders are among those included in the panel.
The Jamaat-e-Islami came into existence in 1941, spearheaded by Moulana Abul Alla Madoodi and with its headquarters at Lahore.(ANI)
india news

NIA probes Jamaat-e-Islami’s J&K chapter

By Neeraj Chauhan, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:21 AM IST
  • According to Indian agencies, the JeI has maintained that J&K is a disputed territory.
On Thursday, the last day for filing of nominations for the six MLC seats under MLAs’ quota, only YSRC candidates filed their papers and the opposition Telugu Desam Party stayed away from the contest as it does not have enough numbers in the assembly to field its candidates. (TWITTER).
india news

YSRC bags all 6 MLC seats unopposed; silent on abolition of legislative council

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:18 AM IST
  • Interestingly, the election of the six YSRC members comes at a time when a resolution adopted by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the state assembly in January 2020, seeking abolition of the legislative council, is still pending with the Union home ministry.
Jagan Reddy also announced that a price stabilisation fund with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,000 crore would be established in order to ensure remunerative price for farmers.(PTI)
india news

Andhra CM Jagan Reddy urges SC to restart Amravati land scam probe

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:05 AM IST
  • When the matter came up before a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy on Friday, the bench adjourned it to April 7 as it had no time for a full fledged hearing.
After Indore, the highest number of active cases have been reported from Bhopal, Jabalpur, Betul, Ujjain and Chhindwara on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
india news

6 new cases of UK’s Covid-19 strain found in Indore, warning issued

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:51 AM IST
  • Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also held a review meeting on Friday to discuss with the divisional commissioners the steps being taken to contain the spread of the infection.
Official logo: Container Corporation of India (Concor).
india news

Container Corporation of India to push production, end dependency on China

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:30 AM IST
  • There is a cost difference of about 25-30 per cent in containers made in India and abroad.
People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (AFP PHOTO).
india news

India pushes China for disengagement at remaining friction points on LAC

By Rezaul H Laskar, Sutirtho Patranobis
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:18 AM IST
  • After an agreement last month on pulling back frontline troops along with armoured vehicles and artillery from strategic heights around Pangong Lake, the two sides have been unable to make progress on disengagement at other friction points such as Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra.
