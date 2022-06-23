Widespread, heavy rainfall likely in parts of west coast, northeast India

Widespread and heavy rainfall is likely in parts of the west coast and northeast India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. It added that an off-shore trough and strong westerly winds along the west coast in lower tropospheric levels were expected to cause heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa, coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and Mahe during the next five days.

Madhya Maharashtra was expected to get rain from June 24 to 26 and north interior Karnataka on June 24 and 25 and Gujarat on June 25 and 26. Isolated to very heavy rainfall is also likely in Konkan and Goa during the next five days and in coastal Karnataka on June 23 and 25, IMD said.

Under the influence of southerly/south-westerly winds from the Bay of Bengal to the northeast and adjoining east India, widespread rainfall is very likely in northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue in sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next five days.

IMD did not provide an outlook for further advancement of monsoon to northwest India on Thursday as the Northern Limit of Monsoon continues to pass through Porbandar, Baroda, Shivpuri, Rewa, and Churk.