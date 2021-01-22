Widespread rain and snowfall likely in the hills today: IMD
A Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan region today, bringing widespread rain and snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh till Sunday.
Isolated rain or snow is also likely over Uttarakhand and very light rain/thundershower is likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on Saturday.
Heavy rain or snow is very likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Thunderstorms with lightning and hail are also likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad today and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Saturday.
Minimum temperatures over northwest India are likely to rise by 2-4 degrees C (° C) during Saturday and Sunday and fall by 2-4 ° C during the subsequent 48 hours (January 25 to 26), according to IMD.
“We can expect the minimum temperature to fall to around 4° C in Delhi around January 26. Chilly, north westerly winds are likely to be blowing over the northwestern plains,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.
Dense to very dense fog is likely in isolated pockets over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till Monday and over sub-Himalayan West Bengal during morning hours of Friday and in some pockets over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi also on Friday.
Strong surface winds (15-25 kmph) is very likely over plains of northwest India during the next 24 hours.
As the new administration settles in, policy makers and experts in both the US and India are eager to know Washington's policy and approach on India.
Under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, India has already dispatched vaccines to Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and the Maldives as India has assured that friendly nations get every form of support.
