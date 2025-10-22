Widespread rain batters TN, water to be released from Chennai dams

Chennai, Widespread rain continued to batter Tamil Nadu inundating many parts and submerging paddy crop in some of the districts. A view of partially submerged structures following heavy rainfall, in Uthamapalayam, Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

Commuters were stranded at the Villupuram bus stand after a massive inundation.

A well marked low pressure over southeast Arabian Sea concentrated into a depression and was likely to move slowly nearly north-northwestwards during the next 24 hours, it said.

Another well marked low pressure over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast moving northwestwards, is likely to intensify into a depression during the next 12 hours, and fetch more rains.

In Chennai, the Water Resources Department announced releasing surplus water from three reservoirs as the water level rapidly increased towards the full reservoir capacity.

"The public have been advised not to panic as water is being released in advance from Chembarambakkam, Puzhal, and Poondi reservoirs, to be let out into the sea," an official said.

Even if there is a very heavy rain, the amount of water released will be limited and it will reach the sea safely, he added.

In Chennai, the 35 feet capacity Poondi reservoir has attained 78.49 per cent water storage, while Cholavaram with a full level capacity of 18.86 feet has 42.37 per cent water. The Red Hills of 21.2 feet capacity is brimming with 83.18 per cent water and the 24 feet high Chembarambakkam dam has 77.23 per cent water. The water level in Veeranam and Thervoy Kandigai account for 77.23 per cent and 86 per cent against their full level capacities of 24 feet and 36.6 feet, respectively.

The heavy downpour caused a sharp rise in the storage levels in the reservoirs including Mettur Dam, the largest in the state, which attained its full level capacity.

According to a source in the Water Resources Department, the Mettur dam in Salem district reached its full water level capacity of 120 feet, and it continued to receive a huge inflow of 36,484 cusecs. About 35,741 cusecs of water is being discharged from the dam. It received a rainfall of 10.6 mm.

The sharp showers led to waterlogging at the Villuppuram new bus stand, leaving the passengers stranded. As a result, the government buses had to operate from the entrance where the passengers waded through water.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected the Integrated Command and Control Center at the Ripon Building, here, and directed the officials to act swiftly on the complaints from the public regarding the rain.

Also, he visited many rain-hit areas in the city along with senior officials from the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Following instruction from Chief Minister M K Stalin, the Greater Chennai Corporation organised 106 kitchens to prepare and serve food to 1.46 lakh people affected by rain in the city.

"Vegetable biryani and sambar were cooked and served as lunch,” Chennai Mayor R Priya said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami visited Thanjavur, among the Cauvery Delta districts where paddy crop was submerged, and also the paddy storage centres, and interacted with the farmers.

Later, speaking to reporters he said the farmers were in tears as the crop has been submerged. He wondered if the state government would procure the rain-soaked paddy.

"This was a tearful Diwali for the paddy farmers who lost their grains," the Leader of Opposition said.

The crop raised in about 50,000 acres was submerged due to heavy rains in Mayiladuthurai district, too.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rain likely over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam districts and Karaikal area.

The widespread rain forced the administration in several districts to declare a holiday for schools and colleges on Wednesday. The intermittent rain in Chennai apart, widespread showers thrashed the coastal districts.

Chief Minister Stalin, who chaired a meeting of officials to review the preparedness for the Northeast Monsoon in the wake of the heavy rain forecast by the IMD, directed the officials to be vigilant and remain on the field for rescue and relief activities.

Heavy rain was reported in Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and also Tuticorin districts. The IMD has issued a red alert for parts of Tamil Nadu owing to the formation of a low pressure area set to intensify into deep depression.

The GCC has already readied teams equipped with pumps and power saws to bail out water and remove uprooted trees.

According to police, tree branches broke and fell across Rathinamal Street in Kodambakkam, briefly disrupting traffic. Swift action was taken by the Greater Chennai Traffic Police to clear the obstruction and the traffic was restored.