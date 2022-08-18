Widespread rain in central India for next 3-4 days: IMD

Central India is likely to witness another spell of heavy and widespread rain for the next 3-4 days due to expected development of a depression over eastcentral Bay of Bengal, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over south Myanmar and neighbourhood, a low pressure area has formed over northeast and adjoining areas of eastcentral Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts on Thursday.

It is likely to become more marked during the next 12 hours and concentrate into a depression during subsequent 24 hours. The well marked low pressure area over southwest Rajasthan and adjoining southeast Pakistan is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over southeast Pakistan during next 12 hours.

The western end of monsoon trough is south of its normal position, is likely to remain so during next 24 hours and shift gradually northwards thereafter.

The eastern end of monsoon trough is near normal position.

An off-shore trough runs along south Gujarat and Maharashtra coast is at mean sea level.

Under the influence of the above systems, fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over East Rajasthan and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 21 and 22 August; Saurashtra and Kutch on 18 August and over Konkan and Goa on 20, 21 and 22 August.

Fairly widespread, moderate rainfall is likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh during 18-22 August.

Isolated heavy rainfall with and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 18 and 19 August; Odisha during 18, 20 August; Jharkhand on 19 and 20 August; East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during 19-21 August; Vidarbha on 20-22 August and over West Madhya Pradesh on 21 and 22 August.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also likely over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on 20 and 21 August; Vidarbha on 21 August and over Odisha on 19 and 20 August.

Isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Uttarakhand during 18-20 August; Himachal Pradesh during 19-21 August and over East Uttar Pradesh on 19 and 20 August.