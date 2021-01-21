Widespread rain, snowfall in western Himalayan region this weekend: IMD
A Western Disturbance (WD) is likely to cause widespread rain and snowfall in the Western Himalayan region between January 22 and 24, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). After the Western Disturbance passes, the minimum temperature is likely to fall by 3 to 4 degrees C (°C) over Delhi and other parts of northwest India.
The WD will affect the western Himalayan region from Thursday and is likely to cause widespread rain and snow over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and isolated rain and snow over Uttarakhand till Sunday and light rain and thundershowers over some parts of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on Saturday. There is likely to be heavy snowfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on January 23 [Saturday], IMD has said.
Dense to very dense fog is likely over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the next two days; over Uttar Pradesh and West Rajasthan during the next 24 hours and over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura between January 22 and 24. Dense fog is also likely over Bihar during the next three days; over Odisha and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 24 hours.
Cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and West Rajasthan during the next 24 hours.
“The Western Disturbance is likely to be of moderate intensity. On January 23 [Saturday], there is likely to widespread and intense rain and snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. There is likely to be light rainfall over Punjab, Haryana and Uttarakhand. In Delhi, we can expect shallow to moderate fog on Friday but the wind speed is likely to pick up from Saturday. On Saturday and Sunday, we can expect overcast sky here. Once the WD passes, minimum temperatures are likely to fall to around 4°C on January 25 and 26. Day temperature may also be significantly low as strong, chilly northwesterly winds are likely to blow over the region,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.
On Wednesday, Delhi’s minimum temperature was 7.8°C, a degree above normal. According to IMD, a cold day or a severe cold day is classified as such based on two parameters—a minimum temperature of under 10°C and maximum temperature of 4.5°C or 6.4°C below normal, respectively.
A cold wave occurs in the plains when the minimum temperature is 10°C or below and/or is 4.5 notches lower than the season’s normal for two consecutive days. A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is less than 4°C in the plains.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India using vaccine diplomacy in south Asia to push back against China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to kick off major drills in Andaman Sea to sharpen military synergy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian economy undergoing a 'V-shaped recovery', world is surprised: Amit Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Tandav makers would have been behind bars if...': Madhya Pradesh minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to visit Kolkata to address 'Parakram Diwas' on January 23
- The government has decided to observe January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stresses on job-oriented education, lauds current policy
- Bhagwat claimed that the traditional education system in India was such that it gave employment to all. He blamed the British for destroying it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BS Yediyurappa allocates portfolios in new Karnataka cabinet. See list here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'World is family', says Rajnath Singh as India begins Covid-19 vaccine export
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will hold R-Day tractor parade only on Outer Ring Road, reiterates farmer leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India hopes for more Iran and Venezuela oil exports under Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh cops seek Mumbai police chief’s assistance in Tandav probe
- A four member team headed by inspector Anil Kumar Singh reached Mumbai on Tuesday night and first visited Andheri police station of Thane, Mumbai, before visiting the local deputy commissioner of police’s (DCP) office.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tripura to provide girl students with free sanitary napkins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination will be last nail in coffin of Covid-19: Harsh Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paddy procurement mess in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, states blame Centre
- Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh had a bumper paddy harvest this year due to good rains and they have also accused the Centre of stalling the paddy procurement process.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates at 1 pm: BJP terrorising people to vote for them, says TMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox