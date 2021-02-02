IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Widespread rain, thunderstorms likely over NW, central and east India from Feb 3-5, warns IMD
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
india news

Widespread rain, thunderstorms likely over NW, central and east India from Feb 3-5, warns IMD

The confluence of southwesterlies in association with the Western Disturbance and lower level southeasterlies is likely over the plains of northwest and adjoining areas of central India
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:16 AM IST

A Western Disturbance is likely to bring widespread rains to northwest India, central and parts of east India this week.

An induced cyclonic circulation is lying over central Pakistan & adjoining West Rajasthan. These systems are likely to affect weather over northwest India and the Western Himalayan region from tonight. The confluence of southwesterlies in association with the Western Disturbance and lower level southeasterlies is very likely over the plains of northwest and adjoining areas of central India from February 3 to 5, IMD said in a statement on Monday.

Under the influence of these systems, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain/snow with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and hail is very likely over Western Himalayan region from February 2 night to February 5. Heavy rainfall/snowfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir on February 3 and 4 and over Himachal Pradesh on February 4.

Moderate rain or thundershowers with isolated lightning and hailstorm is also likely over plains of northwest India from February 3 to 5; over east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand on February 4 and 5.

“It will be an intense Western Disturbance which is likely to impact a very large area from northwest to east India. Rain and thunderstorms are likely in the entire stretch,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, national weather forecasting centre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
File photo of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.(HT)
File photo of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.(HT)
india news

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to hold all-party meeting over farmers' stir today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Announcing the all-party meeting on January 31, Singh had said that "all political parties must come together in this time of crisis".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmer during the onging protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur.(PTI)
Farmer during the onging protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur.(PTI)
india news

Farm stir LIVE: PIL filed in Delhi HC over Republic Day violence

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:40 AM IST
HT has learnt that Delhi Police asked Northern Railways to terminate at least 15 Delhi-bound trains, which passed through Punjab and Haryana in a bid to stop farmers from entering the city on Monday and joining ongoing protests against three agriculture laws.
READ FULL STORY
We will do a three-hour chakka jam on February 6 across the nation. These will be on the national and state highways,” Balbir Singh Rajewal said.(ANI)
We will do a three-hour chakka jam on February 6 across the nation. These will be on the national and state highways,” Balbir Singh Rajewal said.(ANI)
india news

Farmers announce ‘chakka jam’ on Feb 6

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:12 AM IST
The announcements were made by Samyukta Kisan Morcha during a press conference at the Singhu border agitation spot following a meeting in the day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation.(HT file photo)
Image for representation.(HT file photo)
india news

Decade after scam, Odisha imposes penalty of 2056 cr for illegal mining

By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:39 AM IST
  • This is the biggest ever penalty on any mining company after the mining scam broke out a decade ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Highways to welfare funds: 4 poll-bound states get infra boost

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:33 AM IST
New Delhi: Investments on infrastructure projects ranging from fishing harbours to highways and metro rail networks, a welfare fund for tea garden workers and quotations from the poetry of Rabindranath Tagore and Thiruvalluvar in finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech underscored the Centre’s focus on states headed for elections in the coming months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Will the Budget alleviate distress?

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:33 AM IST
India imposed one of the most stringent lockdowns in the world to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infections
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Farmers, villages at heart of budget: PM

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:32 AM IST
New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described the Union Budget 2021-22 as “not just active but proactive” , and stressed that villages and farmers were “at its heart”
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Long term finance and a bigger playing field for private sector to lead infra push

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:32 AM IST
The Narendra Modi government has set itself a target of creating a 111 lakh crore National Infrastructure Pipeline by 2025
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

How the fiscal math changed during and after the pandemic?

By Roshan Kishore
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:31 AM IST
When Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the 2020-21 Union Budget last year, she announced that the Revised Estimate (RE) for the 2019-20 fiscal deficit would be 3
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

What does the budget do to boost growth?

By Roshan Kishore
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:30 AM IST
The 2021-22 budget, on the face of it, has given a massive fiscal boost to the economy
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bench, which also included Justices Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat, jointly heard the EPFO’s review petition and the appeal filed by the Central government on Friday last week.(HT Photo)
The bench, which also included Justices Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat, jointly heard the EPFO’s review petition and the appeal filed by the Central government on Friday last week.(HT Photo)
india news

Supreme Court recalls 2019 order on employee pension

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:06 AM IST
An SC bench, headed by Justice Uday U Lalit, allowed the review petitions filed by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and decided to reconsider the previous order that permitted grant of Provident Fund pension proportionate to the salary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“We will file a curative petition soon,” said Sasikala’s lawyer Raja Senthoor Pandian.(AFP)
“We will file a curative petition soon,” said Sasikala’s lawyer Raja Senthoor Pandian.(AFP)
india news

Sasikala may fight EC move on poll symbol

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:46 AM IST
At the time, two factions of the AIADMK were fighting for control of the party and the poll watchdog decided in favour of the Palaniswami-led faction. Sasikala was close aide of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Twitter temporarily blocks 250 handles amid farm stir

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:13 AM IST
Twitter temporarily blocked in India, nearly 250 accounts that allegedly used a controversial hashtag after the central government asked the social media company to block access to the handles, in a move aimed “to prevent an escalation of violence” in the backdrop of the ongoing farmers agitation, people familiar with the matter said on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Farmers leader Gaurav Tikait addresses farmers.(PTI)
File photo: Farmers leader Gaurav Tikait addresses farmers.(PTI)
india news

Naresh Tikait's son says 'will fight till last breath for farmers' honour'

By S Raju, Meerut
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:52 PM IST
  • Gaurav Tikait called upon farmers to support the movement, rising above caste and community, “because farmers have no caste”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian farmers have left their homes to march through New Delhi in a desperate effort to force the repeal of laws they believe would end guaranteed pricing and force them to sell to powerful corporations. (ANI Photo)
Indian farmers have left their homes to march through New Delhi in a desperate effort to force the repeal of laws they believe would end guaranteed pricing and force them to sell to powerful corporations. (ANI Photo)
india news

Indian farmers' protest resonates with US agriculture

AP, Iowa
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:04 PM IST
  • Rural economies in the Midwest that had been declining for decades were devastated by the farm crisis. Researchers fear the same could happen in India if New Delhi refuses to repeal the law that favours corporate farming.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP