Widespread rain, thunderstorms likely over NW, central and east India from Feb 3-5, warns IMD
A Western Disturbance is likely to bring widespread rains to northwest India, central and parts of east India this week.
An induced cyclonic circulation is lying over central Pakistan & adjoining West Rajasthan. These systems are likely to affect weather over northwest India and the Western Himalayan region from tonight. The confluence of southwesterlies in association with the Western Disturbance and lower level southeasterlies is very likely over the plains of northwest and adjoining areas of central India from February 3 to 5, IMD said in a statement on Monday.
Under the influence of these systems, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain/snow with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and hail is very likely over Western Himalayan region from February 2 night to February 5. Heavy rainfall/snowfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir on February 3 and 4 and over Himachal Pradesh on February 4.
Moderate rain or thundershowers with isolated lightning and hailstorm is also likely over plains of northwest India from February 3 to 5; over east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand on February 4 and 5.
“It will be an intense Western Disturbance which is likely to impact a very large area from northwest to east India. Rain and thunderstorms are likely in the entire stretch,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, national weather forecasting centre.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to hold all-party meeting over farmers' stir today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir LIVE: PIL filed in Delhi HC over Republic Day violence
Farmers announce ‘chakka jam’ on Feb 6
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decade after scam, Odisha imposes penalty of ₹2056 cr for illegal mining
- This is the biggest ever penalty on any mining company after the mining scam broke out a decade ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Highways to welfare funds: 4 poll-bound states get infra boost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will the Budget alleviate distress?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers, villages at heart of budget: PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Long term finance and a bigger playing field for private sector to lead infra push
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How the fiscal math changed during and after the pandemic?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What does the budget do to boost growth?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court recalls 2019 order on employee pension
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala may fight EC move on poll symbol
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter temporarily blocks 250 handles amid farm stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naresh Tikait's son says 'will fight till last breath for farmers' honour'
- Gaurav Tikait called upon farmers to support the movement, rising above caste and community, “because farmers have no caste”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian farmers' protest resonates with US agriculture
- Rural economies in the Midwest that had been declining for decades were devastated by the farm crisis. Researchers fear the same could happen in India if New Delhi refuses to repeal the law that favours corporate farming.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox