Hyderabad, Fifty five people from flood-prone localities in Hyderabad were evacuated as the inflow in the Musi river increased after heavy rains lashed the city and many parts of Telangana on Friday. Widespread rains lash T'gana, 55 people evacuated in Hyderabad as inflows rise in Musi river

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation evacuated the people residing at Shivaji Bridge and Bhoo Laxmi Temple after gates of Hyderabad’s twin reservoirs Himayatsagar and Osmansagar were raised, leading to heavy inflows in the Musi.

Food and medical support were being provided to those shifted to relief camp, a GHMC release said.

GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan is monitoring the situation minute by minute and has directed all officials to remain on high alert, to ensure timely action and to avoid any untoward incidents.

The GHMC urged citizens living in vulnerable low-lying areas to remain cautious and cooperate with civic authorities in the interest of their safety, the release said.

Barkas-ESS Chandrayangutta locality in Hyderabad received 61 mm of rainfall from 8.30 AM to 9 PM on Friday, followed by 56.8 mm of rain at Indira Nagar Community Hall in Chandrayangutta, the Telangana Development Planning Society said.

Shabad in Ranga Reddy district witnessed 113.8 mm of rainfall, followed by 112.8 mm of rainfall at Mominpet in Vikarabad district.

Widespread rains were received in the state, the rainfall data of the Society said.

Office goers faced a tough time due to waterlogging on the roads in Hyderabad on Friday morning.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday morning directed officials to be fully prepared to deal with the situation arising out of the rains.

He asked Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and other civic agencies to swiftly address waterlogging and traffic issues in the city.

The Cyberabad police issued an advisory to IT firms on Friday morning to consider work from home option for their employees to avoid traffic congestion in view of the heavy rain forecast by the IMD.

The Met Centre of IMD here forecast that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Warangal, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri districts on September 27.

It said heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Karimnagar, Khammam and other districts, adding that thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana on September 27.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.