Wildlife activist Radheshyam Pemani among four killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Four people, including a wildlife activist and a forest department personnel, were killed after the camper vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, PTI news agency reported on Saturday, citing officials. Radheshyam Pemani was known for his efforts to protect the Great Indian Bustard.(X/AshokGehlot)

The deceased have been identified as wildlife activist Radheshyam Pemani, Shyam Vishnoi, Kanvraj Singh and forest guard Surendra Chaudhary, police said.

Radheshyam Pemani was known for his efforts to protect the Great Indian Bustard.

According to the police, the accident took place under the Lathi Police Station area on Friday night when the victims were going to check on a tip-off about deer hunting by poachers.

Police officials said that the camper vehicle was crushed due to the impact of the collision, trapping all four occupants. They had to be taken out using a crane, according to PTI.

Tributes poured from political leaders in Rajasthan over the accident and the death of the wildlife activist and forest department personnel.

Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Govind Singh Dotasra condoled the deaths.

"It is extremely painful to hear about the deaths of Radheshyam Pemani, Shyam Vishnoi, Kanvraj Singh and forest department employee Surendra Choudhary, who were dedicated to the conservation of environment and wildlife, in a horrific road accident in Jaisalmer," Sharma said.

Ashok Gehlot also shared Pemani's photo on X and expressed grief over his death. He added that said that his dedication to nature and wildlife will remain unforgettable.

“Received the sad news about the untimely demise of wildlife enthusiast Mr Radheshyam Pemani in a road accident while he was on his way for a wildlife rescue in the Lathi region of Jaisalmer,” Gehlotwrote. “His dedication to nature and wildlife will always be remembered.”

Dotasra also shared Pemani's photo on X and said the news of the death of the wildlife lover and his companions is sad.

"Pemani ji has made a significant contribution in protecting wildlife and conserving the environment. May God give peace to the soul of the deceased and strength to the family to bear this loss," he wrote.

(Inputs from PTI)