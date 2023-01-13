Home / India News / Will approach SC for animal birth control measures: Kerala forest minister

Will approach SC for animal birth control measures: Kerala forest minister

Published on Jan 13, 2023 08:49 PM IST

The minister’s statement comes in the wake of shutdown in Wayanad district on Friday protesting the death of a farmer in an alleged tiger attack

The minister said studies showed there is a sharp increase in animal population that is beyond capacity of forest areas. (File image | Representative)
ByHT Correspondent

Kerala will move the Supreme Court soon with a plea to restrict number of wild animals in forests as animal attacks and incursion became routine, said state forest minister AK Saseendran.

The farmer was allegedly attacked by a tiger on Thursday who later succumbed to his injuries.

“Our studies show there is a sharp increase in animal population that is beyond the capacity of forest areas. Our efforts to prevent animal attacks are not effective due to this. We will approach the Supreme Court for animal birth control measures,” the minister said.

He added that already a bunch of petitions are pending in this regard with the apex court which in 2013 stayed all proceedings.

“Due to food scarcity coupled with high numbers, animals are turning to human habitats. We need urgent measures to check multiplying growth of animals like monkey, boars and deer. In some cases, sterilisation will be effective,” he said.

“There should be a proper ratio between man and animal. But this is getting toppled. It is a serious issue,” he said adding the Kerala forest research institute has extensively researched on wildlife population.

Meanwhile in Wayanad, family members of the farmer attacked refused to accept the body.

Later, district collector M Geetha assured proper compensation to the family and one of his dependents will be given employment.

