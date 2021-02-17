IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Will ask ‘toolkit’ suspect why he was at Tikri on R-Day: Cops
Bengaluru: Students and members of NSUI display placards during a protest to condemn the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi and against the state government demanding the two days holiday before every exam, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_16_2021_000094B)(PTI)
Bengaluru: Students and members of NSUI display placards during a protest to condemn the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi and against the state government demanding the two days holiday before every exam, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_16_2021_000094B)(PTI)
india news

Will ask ‘toolkit’ suspect why he was at Tikri on R-Day: Cops

Investigators said that Ravi created a WhatsApp group, International Farmers Strike, on December 6. Police said Jacob allegedly joined the group on December 11 while a few members of pro-Khalistani group, Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), also joined it.
READ FULL STORY
By karn pratap singh, Anvit Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:58 AM IST

Delhi Police on Tuesday said it will ask Maharashtra engineer Shantanu Muluk, who allegedly created a social media toolkit on the ongoing farm protests, to explain why he was present at the Tikri border on January 26 when violence broke out at many places in the Capital during a tractor rally by farmers.

“Our technical probe to ascertain Muluk’s phone location shows that he was present in Delhi between January 21 and 27. And, that he was at Tikri border protest site on January 26. We will ask him to join the investigation and tell us what was he doing at Tikri border when farmers were taking out the tractor parade,” an officer associated with the investigation said on condition of anonymity.

The Bombay high court on Tuesday granted transit anticipatory bail to Muluk while reserving the order on a similar appeal by Mumbai-based lawyer Nikita Jacob, another accused in the case, for Wednesday.

Read more: Disha Ravi can get warm clothes, masks and books in police custody, says Delhi court

On Saturday night, Delhi Police arrested 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi from Bengaluru on charges of sedition, intending to riot and criminal conspiracy, for editing and creating a toolkit, essentially a Google document.

The police alleged that the toolkit was created to spread misinformation and incite unrest. They also alleged that Ravi shared the document with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg who tweeted it but later removed it.

Muluk has been accused of similar charges as Ravi.

Investigators said that Ravi created a WhatsApp group, International Farmers Strike, on December 6. Police said Jacob allegedly joined the group on December 11 while a few members of pro-Khalistani group, Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), also joined it.

Muluk was added to the group on December 6, the police alleged, adding that the group was created to discuss the modalities of the Google toolkit document titled Global Farmer Strike and Global Day of Action, 26 January, backing the ongoing agitation by the farmers against the three laws passed by Parliament in September.

Read more: Disha Ravi's arrest: 'False to say there were lapses', says Delhi Police chief

The three suspects also attended a meeting organised on video conferencing platform Zoom by the PJF on January 11 this year, investigators said.

The police said they have written to Zoom and WhatsApp, seeking details such as the identities of the participants, the creator and administrator of the group, the meeting coordinator, apart from the deleted chats, videos and documents.

“These details will help us ascertain the sequence of events leading to the creation of the Google toolkit documents and the role each participant played in it. Disha deleted the WhatsApp group soon after Greta Thunberg accidentally posted the entire toolkit document on Twitter and later deleted it,” said a senior police officer associated with the case, requesting anonymity.

The police’s decision to arrest Ravi and charge the activists has drawn sharp criticism from activists and Opposition politicians.

On Tuesday, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar attacked the Centre. “Arrest of Disha Ravi is an attack to weaken the moral strength of India’s Youth and make dissent illegal. Police action against her, using a concocted ‘Toolkit’ conspiracy violates legal norms. Why not approach a competent court before arresting a young woman?” Shivakumar tweeted.

Read more: Delhi women's panel sends notice to police over Disha Ravi’s arrest

Activists from various organisations say creating a toolkit was standard operating procedure for advocacy and media outreach, and did not constitute a crime as it was entirely up to people whether or not to follow what toolkits suggested.

The Left-wing All India Students’ Association (AISA) staged a protest at the Delhi Police headquarters on Tuesday, demanded Ravi’s immediate release and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of running an “anti-democracy campaign”.

Police said Ravi’s interrogation, and examination of her laptop and mobile phone showed that she deleted a series of emails related to the toolkit. Efforts to retrieve those emails are being made, they said.

A second police officer, who did not want to be named, said their investigation so far has shown PJF founder Mo Dhaliwal contacted Ravi, Jacob and Muluk through a Canada-based woman named Puneet.

“Puneet got in touch with Jacob in the first week of December and was told about the PJF’s ‘bigger plans’ pertaining to the farmers’ agitation. We have reason to believe that after Jacob agreed to be part of the plan, she roped in Muluk and Disha. Muluk is the common link between Jacob and Disha. Disha’s direct link with Thunberg could be the reason why she was included in the toolkit plan,” the second officer said.

Police said their probe pointed to the alleged involvement of another PJF member, Anita Lal.

“We have found that Disha, Jacob, Muluk and others communicated each other through an email created on PJF’s domain apart from other secured messaging apps,” the second officer added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
republic day tikri border farmers protest
Close
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (PTI)
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (PTI)
india news

Illegal land allotment case: ED charge-sheets Hooda, 21 others under PMLA

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:52 AM IST
ED, which probes financial crimes, initiated an investigation in 2015 -- after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government came to power -- based on a First Information Report, or FIR, by the Haryana vigilance bureau.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court. (File photo)
The Supreme Court. (File photo)
india news

Top court rebukes retired Madhya Pradesh district judge for ‘flirting’

By Utkarsh Anand
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:34 AM IST
“Such conduct by a senior judge for a junior lady judge is not acceptable at all,” said an SC bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, as it heard an appeal by the retired judge against the disciplinary proceedings, initiated suo motu (on its own) by the Madhya Pradesh high court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Demonstrators at Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, in New Delhi. (HT Photo)
Demonstrators at Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, in New Delhi. (HT Photo)
india news

Sedition can’t be used to quieten disquiet: Delhi court observes

By Richa banka
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:29 AM IST
Additional sessions judge Dharmender Rana made the observation while granting bail to Devi Lal Burdak and Swaroop Ram. The two were arrested by the Delhi Police for alleged sedition and circulating rumours by posting videos on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Authorities have carried out contact tracing for the five people, and no other person is found to have contracted the new variants till now, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at the weekly government briefing on Covid-19.(ANI)
Authorities have carried out contact tracing for the five people, and no other person is found to have contracted the new variants till now, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at the weekly government briefing on Covid-19.(ANI)
india news

4 South Africa variant cases found, 1 with strain from Brazil

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:30 AM IST
“There are no direct flights from South Africa or Brazil, so the health ministry and the civil aviation ministry are in touch on the steps to be taken on the matter,” Bhushan said, while refusing to give details about which airport the five people arrived at or their location at present.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiran Bedi was replaced as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, with the Telangana governor being given the additional charge of the UT.(HT Photo)
Kiran Bedi was replaced as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, with the Telangana governor being given the additional charge of the UT.(HT Photo)
india news

Cong loses Puducherry majority after 4 MLAs quit; Kiran Bedi replaced

By Divya Chandrababu
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:15 AM IST
The assembly has 30 elected seats and three nominated members. In the 2016 assembly polls, the Congress won 15 seats. It has the support of three MLAs from the DMK and an independent MLA.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court of India(File photo)
Supreme Court of India(File photo)
india news

Spell out regulatory regime, SC tells govt on OTT norms

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:11 AM IST
The court was initially of the view that PIL demanding institutional regulations for OTTs should first go to the government, as solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, made a statement that “something” was being done about it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat at Parliament after a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane is also seen.(PTI)
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat at Parliament after a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane is also seen.(PTI)
india news

First joint commands to be launched by May

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:30 AM IST
India gets ready to roll out long-awaited theaterisation plan with Air Defence and Maritime commands
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman holds a placard next to policemen during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru, India.(Reuters)
A woman holds a placard next to policemen during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru, India.(Reuters)
india news

Toolkit case: Some relief for activists as police defend action

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:25 AM IST
Police said it asked Zoom to share details of a virtual meeting in January where Jacob, Ravi, Muluk and roughly 70 people allegedly fixed details of the document and protest with pro-Khalistani members. Investigators sought help from WhatsApp over a group where the document was allegedly discussed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday raided the Bengaluru offices of Amnesty International India.(ANI/Twitter)
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday raided the Bengaluru offices of Amnesty International India.(ANI/Twitter)
india news

ED attaches over 17cr Amnesty India assets in laundering case

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:37 PM IST
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ED said the provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for attaching bank accounts of Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd (AIIPL) and Indians for Amnesty International Trust (IAIT).
READ FULL STORY
Close
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks during the inauguration of ‘Kesari Media Studies and Research Center’, in Kozhikode.(PTI)
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks during the inauguration of ‘Kesari Media Studies and Research Center’, in Kozhikode.(PTI)
india news

RSS may decide on new general secretary in March meet

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:22 PM IST
The highest decision-making body of RSS, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha is set to meet in Bengaluru on March 19 and 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference, in New Delhi. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference, in New Delhi. (ANI)
india news

PM Modi: Small farmers already benefiting from new laws

By Umesh Raghuvanshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:17 PM IST
“The new farm laws are already benefiting small farmers…But efforts are being made to spread misinformation,” Modi said, dedicating to people a medical college in Bahraich at the same event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Between April and October, a total of 83,190 people have been tested for HIV, of whom, 803 have been found infected with the virus.(HT FILE PHOTO)
Between April and October, a total of 83,190 people have been tested for HIV, of whom, 803 have been found infected with the virus.(HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

Haryana to bring cancer, HIV patients under social security pension scheme

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:43 PM IST
Haryana's Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Om Prakash Yadav, on Tuesday said that on the lines of the old age pension, the state's cancer, kidney and HIV patients will be given a pension of 2,250 per month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot, at AIIMS in New Delhi.
A health worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot, at AIIMS in New Delhi.
india news

Delhi records 94 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in over 9 months

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:41 PM IST
On Monday, the national capital had reported 134 cases and two deaths. The average number of daily infections has hovered between 131 to 158, according to government data.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Friday, the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) of China barred the broadcasting of BBC World News on the mainland claiming that it has done a "slew of falsified" reporting on several issues.
On Friday, the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) of China barred the broadcasting of BBC World News on the mainland claiming that it has done a "slew of falsified" reporting on several issues.
india news

No Chinese media outlet truly independent of CCP: Report

ANI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:31 PM IST
Commenting on the recent China's ban on British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Nikkei's bureau chief in China, Tetsushi Takahashi, said control of the media has only increased since President Xi Jinping became the country's supreme leader in autumn 2012.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The administration has also directed the officers to strengthen their grievance redressal mechanism so that people are able to reach higher officers on a real-time basis.(Reuters File Photo)
The administration has also directed the officers to strengthen their grievance redressal mechanism so that people are able to reach higher officers on a real-time basis.(Reuters File Photo)
india news

500 cr to be spent on replacing barbed wires, wooden poles in Jammu

PTI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:27 PM IST
Principal Secretary, Power Development Department (PDD), Rohit Kanal also said the department would insure each of its field workers, including daily rated workers, and for life and any possible injuries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP