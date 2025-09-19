'Will be remembered for his rich contribution to music': PM Narendra Modi reacts to Zubeen Garg's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the demise of singer Zubeen Garg, who died earlier in the day in a scuba diving incident in Singapore at the age of 52. PM Narendra Modi condoled the sudden death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg.(ANI/ PTI)

Expressing shock at Garg's sudden death, Modi said that the singer will be remembered for his contribution to music.

“Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” PM wrote on X.



Earlier, Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal confirmed the singer's death on social media on Friday afternoon.

“Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. Assam has lost not just a voice, but a heartbeat. Zubeen da was more than a singer; he was the pride of Assam and the nation, whose songs carried our culture, our emotions, and our spirit to every corner of the world,” the minister posted on X.

North East News reported that the singer was in Singapore, taking part in a scuba diving activity, when he fell into the sea. He was rescued and admitted to the ICU, where he later died. The singer was due to perform at the North East Festival in Singapore on Saturday.

More about Zubeen Garg

Born in 1972 in Meghalaya, Zubeen was an Assamese singer whose real name was Zubeen Borthakur. In the 1990s, he adopted his stage name by replacing his last name with his gotra, Garg. In 2006, he sang Ya Ali from the film Gangster. The chartbuster's success made him a nationwide success, leading to several Bollywood hits over the years, including Subah Subah and Kya Raaz Hai.

Zubeen primarily worked for and sang in the Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi film and music industries, but sang in over 40 languages and dialects. For many years, he was reported to be Assam's highest-paid singer.

