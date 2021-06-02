Will begin distributing Nellore medicine in 4 days: Andhra govt

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government will take up the decentralised distribution of Krishnapatnam medicine prepared by ayurveda practitioner Bonige Anandaiah for Covid-19 treatment in another four to five days, officials said on Tuesday.

Nellore district collector K V Chakradhar Babu held a meeting with Anandaiah along with superintendent of police Bhaskar Bhushan and YSR Congress Party MLA from Sarvepalli Kakani Goverdhan Reddy at his camp office in the afternoon to discuss the distribution of the herbal medicine.

Last week, the state government had declared the medicine as “safe and harmless” and on Monday, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy allowed the distribution of the same in the form of oral supplements.

The government, however, did not permit Anandaiah to administer the eye drops that were found to enhance the oxygen levels within a few minutes.

After the meeting on Tuesday, the collector told reporters that the medicine would be distributed at different centres, instead of at Krishnapatnam alone, to avoid the gathering of a large number of people.

“There is no need for the people to come in large numbers to Krishnapatnam. We shall send the medicine wherever it is required. We are also contemplating distribution of the medicine online,” he said.

Babu added that Anandaiah required four to five days for the preparation of the medicine on a large scale as he had to collect the ingredients.

“We shall follow all Covid-19 guidelines and take up the distribution of medicine in the places suggested by the revenue and police department,” the collector said.

Anandaiah also appealed to the people not to come to Krishnapatnam immediately, as it would take some time for the preparation of the medicine.

“We shall make an announcement well in advance over the distribution of the medicine,” he said.

YSRCP MLA Kakani Goverdhan Reddy said authorities were planning to create a mobile application so that people from faraway places could place an order for the medicine without any trouble.

On Monday, the chief minister gave his nod for the distribution of Krishnapatnam medicine by Anandaiah as a remedy for Covid-19. The decision was taken following a report by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Department of Ayush, Government of India.

Jagan, however, refused permission for the eye drops since the reports on its efficacy were still awaited.

“All the other reports of various labs revealed that there is no harm with the medicine being distributed by Anandaiah,” an official release from the CMO said.

The officials told the chief minister that CCRAS had conducted trials to know whether these supplements cure Covid-19 and had not found any such evidence. No other lab or committee had given any certification that Krishnapatnam medicine is an effective cure for Covid-19, the CMO release said.

“However, the CCRAS report confirmed that there is no harm with the ingredients used in the herbal preparations, but these cannot be recognized as Ayurvedic. If Anandaiah applies for its recognition as an Ayurvedic preparation, we shall consider it,” state Ayush commissioner Ramulu said.

The official release also clarified that just because a person uses the Nellore medicine, he should not stop taking other Allopathic medicines prescribed for Covid-19.

“One has to continue the medicines prescribed by the doctors for the virus. Taking Anandaiah’s medicine is only optional,” it said.

Anandaiah said he did not intend to sell the drug, developed by him, commercially and would only distribute it to the public free of cost.