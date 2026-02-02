‘Will bridge gap with China’: Sitharaman cites Elon Musk's post on India's global GDP role forecast

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday cited billionaire Elon Musk's remarks on a global statistics report that ranked India second in terms of a forecast on contribution to global real GDP (gross domestic product) in 2026. Citing the GDP data in Elon Musk's X post, Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Opposition should also understand that this is the kind of strength that India has acquired now. (PTI/AP)

The finance minister said that New Delhi "will bridge" the gap with China, which stood at the first rank on the list reshared by the Tesla CEO in an X post.

On January 31, the Tesla CEO had reshared a post by 'World of Statistics' (@stats_feed) that ranked the top 10 contributors to global real GDP growth (2026). The post, which cited the IMF (International Monetary Fund) as its data source, ranked India second with 17 per cent and China first with 26.6 per cent. Musk reposted with a caption, "The balance of power is changing."

Meanwhile, other countries like the United States, Indonesia, Nigeria, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia were placed at lower ranks at 9.9 per cent, 3.8 per cent, 1.5 per cent, and 1.7 per cent, respectively.

The statistics report also noted that China and India alone account for 43.6 per cent of the global growth.

At the Youth Dialogue on Union Budget 2026-27, Sitharaman said, "...Elon Musk takes the IMF data to say "wow, is this true". I don't remember if he exactly said 'wow'...China contributes 26% of the growth in global GDP. India contributes 17%. Together, 43% of global GDP growth comes from these two economies."

She took the chance to hit out at the Opposition for its remark after the presentation of the Budget, saying that "India's opposition should also understand that this is the kind of strength that India has acquired now".