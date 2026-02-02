‘Do not disparage India’: Rijiju targets Rahul Gandhi as Musk reacts to global GDP projection for 2026
Kiren Rijiju said he was quoting Elon Musk only to make a broader point on national achievement.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday reacted to a global statistics report that ranked India on the second spot in terms of global GDP contribution forecast for 2026. Musk's remarks were later cited by Union minister of parliamentary affairs Kiren Rijiju to counter Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, urging him not to “disparage India” while criticising the government.
The BJP leader was referring to a post by Musk a day earlier in which the tech billionaire wrote, “The balance of power is changing.” Musk had shared a post by @stats_feed claiming that China and India together contribute "43.6% of global growth."
Rijiju’s comments came amid continued criticism by Gandhi of the BJP-led government’s handling of the economy, including his reiteration of the “dead economy” remark and fresh objections to the Union Budget 2026–27.
Responding on X, Rijiju said he was quoting Elon Musk only to make a broader point on national achievement.
“I normally do not react to statements which are not made by Indians. I'm quoting @elonmusk only to sensitise Rahul Gandhi ji that, while criticizing the govt is a democratic right, do not disparage India & never belittle India's achievement. Be a proud Indian,” Rijiju posted.
The post shared by Elon Musk listed the top 10 countries and their projected contribution to global GDP growth in 2026, citing IMF data, and added that the Asia-Pacific region accounts for around 50% of total global growth.
The list put India above the US with a GDP contribution forecast of 17%. Other countries like Indonesia, the US, China and Germany stood at 3.8%, 9.9%, 26.6% and 0.9%, respectively.
Back in January, the IMF raised India's growth projection to 7.3 per cent for fiscal 2025-26 and the country's GDP growth forecast to 6.4 per cent for fiscal year 2026-27.
FM Sitharaman's reaction
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also joined cited Musk's remark at the Youth Dialogue on Budget 2026, citing IMF data highlighted by SpaceX CEO, she highlighted India’s growing economic weight globally.
She said, “Elon Musk takes the IMF data to say ‘wow, is this true’. I don't remember if he exactly said 'wow'... China contributes 26% of growth in global GDP. India contributes 17%. Together, 43 % of global GDP growth comes from these two economies... But India's opposition should also understand that this is the kind of strength that India has acquired now.”
Sitharaman said this reflects the strength India has acquired in recent years and added that while the gap with China remains significant, it can be bridged.
Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of economy
Rijiju’s remarks come against the backdrop of repeated criticism by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of the government’s economic policies.
Addressing a query on the “dead economy” remark made by US President Donald Trump in July last year, Gandhi had backed Trump's statement and criticised the BJP over its handling of the economy.
On Sunday, after the Union Budget was presented in Parliament, Gandhi again took to X to list what he described as key issues ignored by the government.
“Youth without jobs. Falling manufacturing. Investors pulling out capital. Household savings plummeting. Farmers in distress. Looming global shocks - all ignored. A Budget that refuses course correction, blind to India’s real crises,” Gandhi wrote.
Sitharaman presents ninth Budget
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented the Union Budget for 2026–27, her ninth consecutive Budget, which the government described as a roadmap of reforms and a vision for the second quarter of the 21st century.
In her Budget speech, Sitharaman reiterated the government’s focus on ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and announced multiple measures aimed at boosting economic growth and providing consumer relief. Income tax slabs, however, were left unchanged.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said the Union Budget 2026–27 would further strengthen India’s position globally.
“The 140 crore citizens of India are satisfied with not just being the fastest-growing economy, but we also want to be the third-largest global economy at the earliest. This is the resolve of crores of citizens of the country,” the Prime Minister said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More