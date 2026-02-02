‘Do not disparage India’: Rijiju targets Rahul Gandhi as Musk reacts to global GDP projection for 2026

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday reacted to a global statistics report that ranked India on the second spot in terms of global GDP contribution forecast for 2026. Musk's remarks were later cited by Union minister of parliamentary affairs Kiren Rijiju to counter Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, urging him not to “disparage India” while criticising the government. ‘Never belittle India’s achievement’: Rijiju counters Rahul Gandhi citing Elon Musk (File photos) The BJP leader was referring to a post by Musk a day earlier in which the tech billionaire wrote, “The balance of power is changing.” Musk had shared a post by @stats_feed claiming that China and India together contribute "43.6% of global growth." Rijiju’s comments came amid continued criticism by Gandhi of the BJP-led government’s handling of the economy, including his reiteration of the “dead economy” remark and fresh objections to the Union Budget 2026–27. Responding on X, Rijiju said he was quoting Elon Musk only to make a broader point on national achievement. “I normally do not react to statements which are not made by Indians. I'm quoting @elonmusk only to sensitise Rahul Gandhi ji that, while criticizing the govt is a democratic right, do not disparage India & never belittle India's achievement. Be a proud Indian,” Rijiju posted.

The post shared by Elon Musk listed the top 10 countries and their projected contribution to global GDP growth in 2026, citing IMF data, and added that the Asia-Pacific region accounts for around 50% of total global growth. The list put India above the US with a GDP contribution forecast of 17%. Other countries like Indonesia, the US, China and Germany stood at 3.8%, 9.9%, 26.6% and 0.9%, respectively. Back in January, the IMF raised India's growth projection to 7.3 per cent for fiscal 2025-26 and the country's GDP growth forecast to 6.4 per cent for fiscal year 2026-27. FM Sitharaman's reaction Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also joined cited Musk's remark at the Youth Dialogue on Budget 2026, citing IMF data highlighted by SpaceX CEO, she highlighted India’s growing economic weight globally. She said, “Elon Musk takes the IMF data to say ‘wow, is this true’. I don't remember if he exactly said 'wow'... China contributes 26% of growth in global GDP. India contributes 17%. Together, 43 % of global GDP growth comes from these two economies... But India's opposition should also understand that this is the kind of strength that India has acquired now.”