Will bring Private Member Bill for Ram temple construction, says BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said that he would bring a Private Member Bill in Parliament for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Tiwari made the statement after a delegation of over 25 Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders led by Bachan Singh met him at his residence here and gave him a memorandum for the temple construction.

“I just received a memorandum from the VHP delegation. And I want to assure them that I will raise the issue in Parliament and in my party,” Tiwari told the media here.

Asked if he would bring a Private Member Bill , he replied, “If required I will be the first person to bring a Private Member Bill in Parliament for the construction of the Ram temple.”

The MP said that he was shocked to learn that the matter of Ram temple has been pending for over 490 years, since 1528.

“The matter of Ram temple has been pending in court since 1950. And as the court is extending the matter and delaying the construction, we have submitted our memorandum to Tiwariji to raise the issue in Parliament,” Singh said.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 11:48 IST