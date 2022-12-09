Will chair district-level meets to review progress of projects: TN CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Thursday said he would soon begin chairing the district-level meetings to review the implementation of projects.

Stalin was speaking during his first visit to the newly created Tenkasi district on Thursday, where he travelled by overnight train.

The chief minister boarded a luxury coach in the Podhigai express from Chennai’s Egmore railway station on Wednesday night and reached Tenkasi on Thursday morning.

“I have planned to chair a review meeting in each district to personally examine the progress made in every project,” the chief minister said. “I will soon start visiting each district to conduct this review.”

The chief minister, who had received petitions requisitioning a few projects, also announced new infrastructure for Tenkasi. The Jambunathi irrigation canal-digging project has been stalled, and Stalin said that they were going to seek permission from the Union government for its speedy execution.

He laid the foundation stone for 23 projects worth more than ₹34 crore. He also distributed welfare measures to more than 100,000 beneficiaries for ₹183 crore.

He further announced upgrading the Puliyangudi-Sankarankovil highway and the uplifting of the Ilathur lake. The chief minister also specifically responded to a class 3 student seeking additional classrooms in her panchayat primary school. He sanctioned ₹36 lakh for the construction of two other classrooms.

Along with the chief minister, three ministers, K N Nehru (municipal administration), KKSSR Ramachandran (revenue and disaster management), and I Periyasamy (cooperation) and the Tamil Nadu’s minorities commission S Peter Alphonse were present.

The chief minister took on opposition leader and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami for accusing the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government of not completing projects.

“Some people want to show that they also exist in the political area, so they are saying things against us,” said Stalin. “But when we focus on completing projects ahead of time and aiming to make Tamil Nadu the number one state in India, I don’t have time to respond to such people.”