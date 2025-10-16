‘Will continue to serve Odisha till end of my life’: Naveen Patnaik

Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said he would continue to serve the state and its people till the end of his life. Starting his brief speech with the 'Jai Jagannath' slogan, Patnaik thanked all the people present at the venue for joining the BJD's annual Yatra. (HT file photo)

Patnaik said this while joining the party's ongoing annual 'Jan Sampark Padyatra' on his 79th birthday.

This was Patnaik's first public appearance after nearly six months during which he underwent treatment at hospitals in Mumbai and Bhubaneswar. After recovery, he took rest for around a month in Delhi and returned to the state last week.

Odisha's five-time chief minister led the march at Ganga Nagar Palli under the Ekamra-Bhubaneswar assembly segment and walked a few steps as part of the BJD's Jan Sampark padyatra.

"I am always with you (people of Odisha) and will remain so. I will continue to serve Mother Odisha till the end of my life," Patnaik told the gathering.

Starting his brief speech with the 'Jai Jagannath' slogan, Patnaik thanked all the people present at the venue for joining the BJD's annual Yatra. "BJD is yours party and a party of the people of Odisha," Patnaik, who turned 79 on October 16, said.

The Jan Sampark Padyatra, which started on October 9 on the occasion of 'Utkalmani' Gopabandhu Das's birth anniversary, will continue till November 9. During the month-long yatra, the BJD will highlight the alleged failure of the BJP government.

After joining the yatra, Patnaik visited the 'SOS' village in the Khandagiri area and spent time with its residents, and distributed sweets to children.

He also cut the cake at the SOS village on the occasion of his 79th birthday. The SOS Children's village in Bhubaneswar is run by a non-governmental organisation.