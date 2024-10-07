Will decide on caste survey after cabinet meeting: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has said that a decision on implementing the socio-economic and educational survey report, more commonly known as the caste census report, will be taken after it is discussed in the cabinet meeting likely this week. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI)

Talking to reporters at Manvi in Raichur district on Saturday, the chief minister confirmed that the report, prepared by a committee headed by former chairman of state’s backward classes commission, K Jayaprakash Hegde, has been accepted by the government.

“The report has already been received and will be discussed in the Cabinet meeting before a decision is made,” Siddaramaiah said, adding the matter will be also taken up with the Congress high command. “We have to discuss the matter with the party high command as it is a national issue.”

Speaking on the issue of internal reservations within Scheduled Caste communities, the chief minister noted that while the Supreme Court has passed a verdict, it will be implemented after consultations. “The matter will be discussed in the Cabinet and with the party high command,” he said.

The remarks come days after a group of senior Karnataka Congress leaders from backward communities held a meeting on October 4 to push the CM to expedite the release of the state’s caste census report, a long-delayed exercise that has become a focal point of internal party debate.

The survey, which was commissioned by Siddaramaiah in 2015 during his first tenure as chief minister (2013 to 2018), covered over 13 million households comprising over 59 million residents across the state.

The survey was mired in controversies even before its report was submitted to the state government in February as a portion of its leaked report allegedly disputed the numerical strength of Lingayats and Vokkaligas — the dominant castes in the southern state. The exact figures will be known after the report is made public by the government.

However, opposition to the release of the caste census report has also emerged, with Davanagere South legislator and president of the Akhil Bharatha Veerashiva Mahasabha, Shamanur Shivashankarappa, opposing the exercise in its current form. “I have noticed what CM Siddaramaiah has been saying. We demand a fresh survey as the present report has not been prepared properly and scientifically. There are many subcategories in the Veerashaiva community, and they have not been enumerated properly during the survey,” the Congress MLA said.

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, meanwhile, has said that caste census is a commitment made in the Congress party’s manifesto and that a decision will be made soon.

“I will not talk about my personal opinion as the state party president on the caste census. My personal opinion and party opinion might differ. I always abide by the party and will listen to the party,” Shivakumar said on Saturday while speaking at an event. “We have our own guidelines in the party on policy matters. I can’t make decisions.”

He pointed out that the party’s central leadership, including senior leader Rahul Gandhi, will take the final call on the matter. “Rahul Gandhi has given us the guidelines, and the party’s manifesto has also discussed the matter. The party will take the ultimate decision,” he said.

When asked about the Siddaramaiah’s comment on the report to be brought up in the Cabinet soon, Shivakumar said: “When it comes to the Cabinet meeting, I will discuss the matter in the meeting.”