e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Delhi’s status on Covid-19 community spread to be discussed tomorrow’: Sisodia

‘Delhi’s status on Covid-19 community spread to be discussed tomorrow’: Sisodia

The minister took to Twitter and said that in view of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s ill-health, he will be presiding over the meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday.

india Updated: Jun 08, 2020 16:49 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.
File photo: Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. (PTI)
         

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that the administration will hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss if Delhi has reached the state of community transmission of Covid-19.

The minister took to Twitter and said that in view of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s ill-health, he will be presiding over the meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority tomorrow.

 Also read: Once a Covid-19 hotspot, Mumbai’s Dharavi reports no deaths in last week

“The chief minister has authorized me for this meeting as he is not feeling well. It is to be discussed in tomorrow’s meeting whether Corona has reached the status of community spread in Delhi,” Sisodia posted.

Sisodia said that the number of coronavirus cases are increasing by the day and that is why the meeting is being called tomorrow. The minister said that the most important feature of the meeting will be the discussion on the status of coronavirus transmission in Delhi.

“Tomorrow’s meeting will see the presence of experts wherein it will be determined if Delhi has reached the state of community spread concerning Covid-19 and what would be the strategy ahead,” he said.

This comes on a day when chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was reported ill with fever and cough. Kejriwal is set to take a test for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

“He had consulted a doctor over the phone and plans to get himself tested tomorrow if symptoms don’t subside,” a party spokesperson said on Monday.

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital jumped to 28,936 on Monday. As per the data by the Ministry of Health, Delhi had witnessed 812 fatalities whereas 10,999 patients have recovered from the deadly infection here.

tags
top news
Arvind Kejriwal goes into self-quarantine, may undergo Covid-19 test tomorrow
Arvind Kejriwal goes into self-quarantine, may undergo Covid-19 test tomorrow
‘Differences with India to not escalate into disputes’: China on border row
‘Differences with India to not escalate into disputes’: China on border row
Live: Manipur’s Covid-19 tally reaches 209, 37 new cases reported
Live: Manipur’s Covid-19 tally reaches 209, 37 new cases reported
New planes to fly PM Modi, President to have self-protection suites: Report
New planes to fly PM Modi, President to have self-protection suites: Report
Only poor and middle-class will continue to pay, Chidambaram’s take on fuel price hike
Only poor and middle-class will continue to pay, Chidambaram’s take on fuel price hike
Once a Covid-19 hotspot, Mumbai’s Dharavi reports no deaths in last week
Once a Covid-19 hotspot, Mumbai’s Dharavi reports no deaths in last week
2.1 magnitude earthquake occurs near Delhi, 16th in 2 months
2.1 magnitude earthquake occurs near Delhi, 16th in 2 months
‘If Centre would’ve stopped..’: Satyendar Jain on Delhi’s rising Covid tally
‘If Centre would’ve stopped..’: Satyendar Jain on Delhi’s rising Covid tally
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Petrol PriceMaharashtra Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In