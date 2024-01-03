"Will ensure that all central and state government-run schemes reach deserved": Madhya Pradesh Minister Prahlad Singh Patel

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Rural Development Minister Prahlad Singh Patel visited his assembly constituency Narsinghpur on Tuesday and said that the state government would ensure that all central government-run schemes and the state government-run schemes reach the deserved person in the state. HT Image

BJP MLA Prahlad Singh Patel said, "2024 has become Sri Ram New Year and I would like to extend my wishes ahead of the Ram temple consecration. I would like to express gratitude towards the citizens of Narsinghpur Vidhan Sabha and the district who voted for us on a large scale. Narsinghpur district has got an adequate representation of elected members in the cabinet and I would like to thank CM Mohan Yadav. The village development ministry in MP has achieved progress which is ranked at the first position in the country whether it is Amrit Sarovar scheme, Pushkar Dharohar scheme or cash transfer scheme."

He further said that he will ensure that all the central government-run schemes and the state government-run schemes reach the deserved on time and that is the resolution of the state government.

"Our effort will be to make Narsinghpur the ideal district in the state. We will ensure that the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes a success and the demands of the poor and the deprived," he said.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country with the aim of attaining saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a timely manner.

Earlier Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav interacted virtually with beneficiaries of various government schemes and learned about their experiences. The MP Cm said that it was his governments priority that the benefits of government schemes reach every district, every village, every corner of the state and every eligible beneficiary gets benefited. (ANI)