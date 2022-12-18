'Will expose you': Conmen Sukesh's fresh letter on Kejriwal also mentions polls

Conmen Sukesh Chandrashekhar has put out a fresh letter amid his constant attacks against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In his latest statement, he has also hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief for hailing the results of MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) elections and Gujarat polls. “I will expose you,” the conman, jailed amid probe in the ₹200 crore extortion case, has warned.

"Let me mention that no one has ever asked me to write any letters against you as told by you to media on Saturday, during your meeting with elected councillors. Everything I wrote is by my own will and are true events," the letter - put out by Sukesh's lawyer on behalf of him - reads. He was referencing Kejriwal's address to MCD councillors days after the poll win last week in which he said that the Delhi civic body poll "was one of the most challenging" election the party has fought. The conman's claims against jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and Kejriwal had surfaced weeks ahead of polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. He had alleged extortion.

On Kejriwal's attacks on the BJP linked to the allegations, Sukesh wrote: "The BJP is not a party like yours to indulge in cheap politics like how you do on a daily basis. To my understanding BJP has no necessity to ask anyone or me to write anything against any one. So stop this cheap press statement and cheap politics of yours as no one is interested, and I am not born yesterday to be pressured by anyone, I have seen the world more than you, Mr. Immature CM."

Further, Sukesh made a mention of elections. "You have won these polls with hardly difference of some seats. What happened to the wavy you bragged about? What happened to the 200+ victory you said? In MCD and Gujarat?" he asked. The Delhi CM has not yet responded to the fresh letter.

Kejriwal has been hailing the achievement by AAP in this poll season. On Sunday, Kejriwal - addressing the National Council Meeting of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) - said that the country is witnessing a "fresh wave in politics". "We stand out among all national parties. We are here to fight corruption... we have born out of one of the biggest movements against the evil," he asserted.

"This year has been very fruitful for us. We won Punjab this year. In Goa, two of our leaders were elected as MLAs. Even in Gujarat, we got an unprecedented success with five MLAs and 14 per cent vote share. This was the first time we were contesting the polls. We also registered a magnificent win in the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) elections, ending the BJP's 15-year-rule."

Earlier, he had dismissed Sukesh's claims as plot against his party.

