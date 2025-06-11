Why Meghalaya minister threatened to file defamation case after Sonam Raghuvanshi's arrest over husband's murder

As new details of the “Meghalaya honeymoon murder” surfaced, state minister Alexander Laloo Hek on Tuesday lashed out at the families of Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi for “tarnishing” the state's image during the initial days when the couple was reported missing. He demanded an apology and said a defamation case would be filed, saying that the truth emerged within five days and commending the police for their swift investigation. Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi got married on May 11 and went for their honeymoon to Meghalaya just days later.

Alexander Laloo Hek also called for the strictest punishment for those involved in the murder.

His remarks came after Sonam Raghuvanshi was arrested by Meghalaya Police and brought to Shillong on Tuesday night. She is expected to be presented before the court on Wednesday for allegedly plotting the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, an Indore resident.

Speaking to ANI, Alexander Laloo Hek said, "Before the decomposed body of Raja Raghuvanshi was found, social media, national media and families of Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi tarnished the image of Meghalaya."

"They defamed my state, Meghalaya Police, Government of Meghalaya and the public of the state. So, I was hurt...How will we tolerate such nonsense of tarnishing or maligning the image of Meghalaya? Police have done an excellent job. Truth has prevailed in 5 days...There should be the strictest punishment for a murder case. There should also be a defamation case against them for defaming us, otherwise they have to apologise," he added.

Earlier, Raja Raghuvanshi’s family had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a CBI probe after the couple went missing during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

Breakthrough comes a week after Raja’s body was recovered | In 5 points