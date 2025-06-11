Why Meghalaya minister threatened to file defamation case after Sonam Raghuvanshi's arrest over husband's murder
Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Cops arrested five, including Sonam who surrendered in UP, and her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha, based on key leads and evidence.
As new details of the “Meghalaya honeymoon murder” surfaced, state minister Alexander Laloo Hek on Tuesday lashed out at the families of Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi for “tarnishing” the state's image during the initial days when the couple was reported missing. He demanded an apology and said a defamation case would be filed, saying that the truth emerged within five days and commending the police for their swift investigation.
Alexander Laloo Hek also called for the strictest punishment for those involved in the murder.
His remarks came after Sonam Raghuvanshi was arrested by Meghalaya Police and brought to Shillong on Tuesday night. She is expected to be presented before the court on Wednesday for allegedly plotting the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, an Indore resident.
Speaking to ANI, Alexander Laloo Hek said, "Before the decomposed body of Raja Raghuvanshi was found, social media, national media and families of Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi tarnished the image of Meghalaya."
"They defamed my state, Meghalaya Police, Government of Meghalaya and the public of the state. So, I was hurt...How will we tolerate such nonsense of tarnishing or maligning the image of Meghalaya? Police have done an excellent job. Truth has prevailed in 5 days...There should be the strictest punishment for a murder case. There should also be a defamation case against them for defaming us, otherwise they have to apologise," he added.
Earlier, Raja Raghuvanshi’s family had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a CBI probe after the couple went missing during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.
Breakthrough comes a week after Raja’s body was recovered | In 5 points
- Couple goes missing (May 23): Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi, newlyweds from Indore, went to Meghalaya for their honeymoon on May 20. They were last seen on May 23 in CCTV footage at a Shillong homestay, dressed in black jackets and carrying a white suitcase. Their rented scooter was later found abandoned near a café on the road to Sohra.
- Body discovered (June 2): A week later, Raja’s body was found in a deep gorge near Wei Sawdong Falls in Sohra. A smartwatch on his wrist helped identify him. A bloodstained machete and a black coat matching the one Raja wore were recovered nearby, strengthening suspicion of foul play.
- Key eyewitness and call data (June 7): Local guide Albert Pde informed police he saw the couple trekking with three unidentified men on May 23. Police also reviewed call detail records, which pointed toward outside involvement and helped identify suspects.
- Breakthrough arrests (June 9): Based on evidence and leads, five people were arrested, including Sonam (who had surrendered in Uttar Pradesh) and her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha. Three hired killers, identified as Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi, were also held from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
- Case reconstruction underway: All accused have been taken to Meghalaya for further investigation. The murder is believed to have been planned by Sonam and Kushwaha before the marriage. Police say Kushwaha even attended Raja’s funeral to avoid suspicion.