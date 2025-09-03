‘Will fulfil YSR’s dream to see Rahul Gandhi as PM’: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday asserted that the Congress leaders and cadre across the country would strive for making Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister of the country, as envisioned by former Andhra Pradesh chief minister late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy. Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy presenting the YSR Memorial Award to pioneer of natural farming Subhash Palekar at an event in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

Addressing the gathering after presenting the YSR Memorial Award to Padma Shri awardee and pioneer of natural farming Subhash Palekar at a function in Hyderabad, Revanth Reddy said it was the dream of late Rajasekhar Reddy, fondly called YSR, to see Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister.

“I, along with his daughter Y S Sharmila, his close aide and ex-MP K V P Ramachandra Rao and every other Congress leader, shall take the responsibility to fulfil YSR’s dream. We seek the people’s support in this mission,” he said.

The chief minister said YSR had left an indelible mark by introducing free electricity for farmers. “He was the darling of farmers. He waived all the electricity dues of farmers and withdrew legal cases against them. Whenever people think of free power, YSR’s name always comes to mind,” he said.

Revanth Reddy said YSR had introduced several welfare schemes which none of his successors could ever dare cancel. “No government has the courage to withdraw programs like Aarogyasri or fee reimbursement. This government is continuing his vision,” he said.

He called upon the farmers to follow the model of Subhash Palekar by taking up organic farming and moving away from chemical-based agriculture. This would immensely benefit the farmers as well as consumers, he said.

The chief minister pointed out that it was YSR who had envisioned diverting Godavari waters from Chevella to Pranahita. “When fluoride caused severe problems for the people, YSR initiated the Srisailam Left Bank Canal project with an outlay of ₹2,000 crore to resolve it. Once completed, 3.6 lakh acres in Nalgonda district would receive irrigation and drinking water. Completing SLBC will be our way of repaying the debt to the people of Nalgonda,” he said.

The event, presided over by PCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister Sridhar Babu, KVP Ramachandra Rao, and others.