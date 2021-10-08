Will gherao PM’s residence if accused are not arrested: Chandrashekhar Azad

Dalit leader Chandrashekhar Azad on Friday threatened to gherao the Prime Minister’s residence if all the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident are not arrested within a week.

“The prime minister tweets on every issue but he is yet to react on the killing of the farmers. The culprits are roaming free. We will gherao the PM's residence if the culprits are not arrested within seven days,” Azad was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He alleged that PM Modi was celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ in Lucknow while miles away families were mourning the death of their loved ones. Azad said that those who are silent about the deceased farmers are not ‘loyal’ to the country. He demanded that the Prime Minister meet the family members of the deceased in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Azad demanded the resignation of chief minister Yogi Adityanath claiming that the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has deteriorated.

Eight people were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence last week. Four among the dead were protesting farmers. The other four included two BJP workers, a driver of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra and Raman Kashyap, a journalist working for a private television channel. An FIR has been filed against the Union minister’s son Ashish Mishra, and others under section 302 of IPC (murder) but no arrests have been made yet.

Delhi municipal polls

Azad said his party will field candidates on all 272 seats in the civic body polls in Delhi. Naren Bhiku Ram Jain will lead Azad’s party Azad Samaj Party into the elections. “We will also expose the Delhi chief minister's politics of lies. You all have seen the CM's discriminatory attitude on the deaths of sanitation workers due to Covid,” Azad said, targeting Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

While speaking to reporters Azad reiterated the demand for a caste census. He said the census will help in understanding the percentage of neglected sections of society.

