Home / India News / ‘Will give fitting reply if anyone tries to occupy our land’: Rajnath Singh
india news

‘Will give fitting reply if anyone tries to occupy our land’: Rajnath Singh

Singh, a senior BJP leader, was in poll-bound Uttarakhand to launch the second leg of the ‘Shaheed Samman Yatra’ from Jhaulkhet Moonakot in Pithoragarh district.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh speaks at Shaheed Samman Yatra in Pithoragarh.(ANI )
Defence minister Rajnath Singh speaks at Shaheed Samman Yatra in Pithoragarh.(ANI )
Published on Nov 21, 2021 02:54 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Pithoragarh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India wants good relations with its neighbours but warned that it will give a fitting reply to any country that attempts to occupy even an inch of its land.

Singh, a senior BJP leader, was in poll-bound Uttarakhand to launch the second leg of the ‘Shaheed Samman Yatra’ from Jhaulkhet Moonakot in Pithoragarh district.

“We want good ties with our neighbours. India has never attacked any country. Neither has it ever occupied a foreign territory. Having good ties with neighbours has been India’s culture but some people don’t understand this. I don’t know whether it is their habit or temperament,” he said. Naming Pakistan, Singh said it keeps trying to destabilise India through terrorist activities and a stern message has already been given to it.

“We have given a clear message that if it cross its limits, we will just not retaliate on the borders but can even cross over into its territory and do surgical and airstrikes,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajnath singh pithoragarh district uttarakhand + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 21, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out