News / India News / 'Will go to hell if you don't vote for BJP', says Telangana MP | Watch

‘Will go to hell if you don’t vote for BJP', says Telangana MP | Watch

ByShobhit Gupta
Feb 28, 2024 09:28 PM IST

Arvind, who was addressing a gathering at the party's Vijay Sankalp Yatra, appealed to the voters to not to "bite the hand that is feeding them".

In a strange incident, BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP from Telangana's Nizamabad Dharampuri Arvind was seen warning the voters saying that they would go to hell if they didn't vote for the BJP in the upcoming parliamentary elections, news agency PTI reported.

Nizamabad Lok Sabha MP D Arvind(X)
Nizamabad Lok Sabha MP D Arvind(X)

A purported video of Arvind appealing to the people to vote for BJP after benefitting from schemes implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has been doing the rounds on social media.

Arvind, who was addressing a gathering at the party's Vijay Sankalp Yatra, appealed the voters to not "bite the hand that is feeding them".

“You are getting free food, free gas, good schools are being set up. He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is taking care of your health. He is sending money for marriages. He is giving loans to SHGs. It is Narendra Modi who has abolished triple talaq and ensured your self respect. After all this, if you vote for Congress or BRS, 'uparwala' (God) will take you to hell. You will not go to heaven. I am saying that you will go to hell. Don't bite the hand that feeds you,” the BJP MP was seen saying in the video.

He later urged the voters that they should support the saffron camp leaders who are giving services to the country and securing it if they want to go to heaven after their death.

“Otherwise God also will not pardon you people," he was seen warning the crowd.

In another video, Arvind was seen stating that all Hindus should be united and vote for the BJP, failing which they would go to hell. The real traitors are those who are in Hindu society and do not support BJP, he said.

Arvind, son of former Congress MLA from Nizamabad D Srinivas, was elected to the 17th Lok Sabha from the constituency in 2019 for the first time by defeating former TRS MP K Kavitha, daughter of ex-Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Before entering into politics, Arvind played a first-class cricket match for Hyderabad in 1995/96 and also represented the city in the Ranji Trophy.

(With inputs from PTI)

