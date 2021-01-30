'Will head to Delhi': Naresh Tikait may join brother Rakesh Tikait in protest
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait may join the farmers' protest on Delhi borders in a few days, news agency ANI reported. On being asked whether he has plans to join the protest being spearheaded by his union, he said after attending a mahapanchayat at Baghpat, he will head to Delhi.
On Friday, Naresh Tikait called a mahapanchayat at Muzaffarnagar which saw massive participation of farmers. The panchayat has decided to throw its weight behind the protest.
After Ghaziabad administration asked the protesters at Ghazipur site to vacate the place, Naresh Tikait initially decided to yield to the pressure. On Thursday evening, he announced that the Ghazipur site will be vacated. His brother and union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, however, held the fort and said he will commit suicide but not vacate the protest site. His emotional video apparently mobilised a number of farmers who set out for the Ghazipur site.
Though the difference of opinion between the two brothers came across as a discord, Nareh Tikait later said that his brother's tears will not go in vain.
Uttar Pradesh Police, however, has said that there was additional security at the site on Thursday to keep an eye on outsiders entering the protest site to create disruption.
In September, India witnessed the worst situation as daily cases ranged between 75,000 and 90,000. The highest single-day spike was 96,551 fresh cases in 24 hours. In October, the situation bettered and in December, both Bharat Biotech and Pune's SII applied for emergency use of their vaccines.
Several bureaucrats, accused of either corruption or ineptitude, have been shown the door by the Odisha government.
The DDMA issued an order on Friday which said that fliers from UK who test negative for Covid-19 on arrival in Delhi would no longer have to complete a seven-day institutional quarantine, which was compulsory so far.
The Prime Minister also noted that disruptions in Parliament affect the smaller parties the most. He said smaller parties must get more time to speak in Parliament.
The order was in reference to an RTI plea seeking information from the President Secretariat about the candidates who had appeared, who successfully cleared the exam etc for the recruitment of multitasking staff.
