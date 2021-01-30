IND USA
Naresh Tikait said he plans to head towards Delhi after attending Bhaghpat mahapanchayat.
'Will head to Delhi': Naresh Tikait may join brother Rakesh Tikait in protest

The Ghazipur site has drawn more protesters after what happened on Thursday night when administration apparently attempted to vacate the area.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:42 PM IST

Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait may join the farmers' protest on Delhi borders in a few days, news agency ANI reported. On being asked whether he has plans to join the protest being spearheaded by his union, he said after attending a mahapanchayat at Baghpat, he will head to Delhi.


On Friday, Naresh Tikait called a mahapanchayat at Muzaffarnagar which saw massive participation of farmers. The panchayat has decided to throw its weight behind the protest.

After Ghaziabad administration asked the protesters at Ghazipur site to vacate the place, Naresh Tikait initially decided to yield to the pressure. On Thursday evening, he announced that the Ghazipur site will be vacated. His brother and union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, however, held the fort and said he will commit suicide but not vacate the protest site. His emotional video apparently mobilised a number of farmers who set out for the Ghazipur site.

Though the difference of opinion between the two brothers came across as a discord, Nareh Tikait later said that his brother's tears will not go in vain.

Uttar Pradesh Police, however, has said that there was additional security at the site on Thursday to keep an eye on outsiders entering the protest site to create disruption.

