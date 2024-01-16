Will hold inter-faith rally in Kolkata on January 22: Mamata

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that she will offer prayers to goddess Kali at a temple and then hold an inter-faith rally in Kolkata on January 22, the day on which the Ram Temple consecration ceremony will be held in Ayodhya. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna on Tuesday. (PTI)

Banerjee, who is also the chief of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state, said the rally will be held from Hazra Crossing to Park Circus Maidan after she offers prayers at the temple.

“On January 22, I will first offer prayers to Maa Kali and then lead the inter-faith rally. People from all faiths will take part in the rally. It will touch upon temples, mosques, gurdwaras and churches along its route before culminating at Park Circus Maidan, where a public meeting will be held,” she told reporters at the state secretariat. “Our people (referring to TMC workers) will take out similar processions at every community block in every district at 3pm on that day,” she added. She also said that she is not holding this rally to “counter anyone or protest anything”.

The run-up to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on January 22 began on Tuesday with a series of rituals. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to deliver a speech at the end of the consecration ceremony, expected to be attended by 8,000 guests.

Earlier, the TMC chief had accused the BJP of indulging in a “gimmick show” through the inauguration of the Ram Temple ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The chief minister’s plan for a rally in Kolkata on January 22 evoked sharp criticisms from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which alleged it may lead to communal tensions in the city.

“This is nothing but preparing ground for communal confrontation(s) on a day when Hindus will be fasting, observing rituals and visiting temples,” BJP national executive member and in-charge of Bengal, Amit Malviya, wrote on X.

State BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said: “The TMC has decided to give the Ram Temple event in Ayodhya a miss, and that is why they are now making excuses.”

Senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty criticised both the BJP and the TMC for deflecting attention from crucial issues such as unemployment with programmes like this.